AC Milan and Alphadjo Cisse are working on reaching an agreement over a bumper new contract, with the 20-year-old Italian international committed to the Rossoneri.

According to a report by Italian journalist Daniele Longo on Calciomercato, Alphadjo Cisse is the subject of interest from Arsenal, with the Brighton & Hove Albion also interested in him. The two Premier League clubs are eager to bolster their offensive unit by signing a productive attacker next year, and they have their sights set on the 20-year-old AC Milan sensation.

However, per Daniele Longo, Cisse, who currently earns €800,000-a-year wages at AC Milan, is expected to sign a contract that will nearly double his annual salary to €1.5 million. The report revealed that bonuses are the only part of the deal yet to be finalised, with both parties “working tirelessly” to reach an agreement.

Who is Alphadjo Cisse?

Alphadjo Cisse has established himself as one of the best young prospects in Serie A since joining AC Milan from Hellas Verona earlier this year. The 20-year-old spent six months with Catanzaro (managing a decent tally of 6 goals and 1 assist in 22 outings) before arriving at San Siro at the onset of the 2026/27 season, and he has become one of the pillars of Ruben Amorim’s team in the ongoing campaign.

Cisse has been exceptional under Amorim, scoring ten goals in 15 appearances across all competitions, thus becoming the most in-form player in his team. The youngster’s exploits have helped him break into his national side, with the Italian international also capturing the attention of several high-profile clubs.

Premier League move on the horizon?

Arsenal’s interest in Alphadjo Cisse is understandable. The Gunners are combing the market for a versatile attacker who can add productivity to the team. While the AC Milan sensation primarily occupies the same spot as Martin Odegaard, he has displayed the versatility to take up more advanced roles and even play as a striker.

So, with Viktor Gyokeres struggling for consistency in his second season with Arsenal, the North London club can replace him with the Italian international. Cisse’s versatility will allow him to reprise multiple roles and co-exist in any team combination that Mikel Arteta prefers, and his productivity can take Arsenal to new heights, as they have not been clinical enough in the final third.

However, with the 20-year-old attacking prodigy committed to AC Milan and looking set to sign a new contract, Arsenal must look elsewhere for a new attacker.