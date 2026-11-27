Relegation-threatened Valencia are plotting a January raid on Fulham for their Spanish centre-back Jorge Cuenca.

Valencia are targeting Fulham defender Jorge Cuenca as they look to strengthen their backline ahead of the second half of the season, according to a report by MARCA. Los Che are assessing several positions before the winter transfer window, with a striker, a centre-back and a winger among their priorities.

Sporting director Braulio Vazquez is exploring different options, and Cuenca has emerged as a serious candidate to reinforce the defence. Valencia have identified the 27-year-old as a potential solution after he has struggled to secure regular playing time at Fulham. The defender could be allowed to leave the Premier League side in January, having dropped down the pecking order under manager Alvaro Arbeloa.

Cuenca’s current contract at Craven Cottage runs until June 2028, meaning Valencia could explore a loan arrangement until the end of the season, potentially with an option to buy. Such an agreement would allow Valencia to assess his performances before considering a permanent investment.

The Spanish defender joined Fulham from Villarreal in the summer of 2024 for a fee exceeding €6 million. He had previously impressed during a loan spell at Getafe, but his career in English football has not developed as expected.

Cuenca could part ways with Fulham in January

Cuenca, linked with Benfica in the summer, struggled for opportunities during his first season at Fulham before making 15 appearances last term. However, the Spanish defender’s situation has deteriorated this season. He has featured only once in the league, the opener against Chelsea, and has not played again since.

A move to Valencia could offer him an opportunity to revive his career in familiar surroundings, though his lack of regular football means he may need time to regain match sharpness before becoming a reliable option.

Valencia’s interest comes amid growing concerns about their defensive performances. Despite signing Justin de Haas during the summer, they have conceded 20 goals in 13 league matches and are keen to improve their record at the back. Strengthening the defence could prove crucial to their hopes of avoiding relegation.

Cuenca is not the only centre-back under consideration, with Vazquez exploring multiple options depending on the funds available. The relegation-threatened La Liga club are also waiting for the expected investment from Pitchwise, which could influence the scale of their January business.