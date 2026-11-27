Erling Haaland is reportedly considering his future at Manchester City ahead of next summer, with Barcelona emerging as the leading contender for his signature.

According to Fichajes, the Norwegian striker’s long-term position at the Etihad is becoming a major talking point, with his preference for testing himself in Spain potentially opening the door to a spectacular move away from England.

Barcelona are particularly interested in the possibility and Joan Laporta remains determined to bring an elite centre-forward to Camp Nou, and Haaland would represent the kind of marquee signing capable of transforming the club’s attack. The prospect of pairing him with Lamine Yamal and Raphinha is also understood to appeal to the Catalan club, although any agreement would present enormous financial challenges.

Haaland’s decision could reshape the summer market

Haaland’s individual numbers remain outstanding despite Manchester City’s difficulties, with the striker, who arrived in England in 2022 for €60 million, having scored 14 goals in 16 appearances this season. However, reports suggest the forward is increasingly attracted by the prospect of playing in La Liga and could be open to ending his stay in Manchester.

Barcelona’s task will be complicated by Haaland’s contract, which currently runs until 2034, while his reported market value makes any conventional transfer extremely difficult. The situation could also depend on developments surrounding Manchester City off the pitch. Any major disciplinary consequences for the club could potentially alter the transfer landscape, although there is currently no certainty that such circumstances will materialise.

Barcelona would face competition regardless. Paris Saint-Germain, Arsenal, and Bayern Munich are also reportedly interested in the Norwegian, ensuring that any opening for Haaland would attract Europe’s biggest clubs.

Arsenal, in particular, need a striker, as Viktor Gyokeres has been inconsistent in the ongoing campaign and faces an uncertain future at the Emirates. For now, Barcelona appear to have the strongest appeal, but turning that advantage into an agreement would require an extraordinary financial effort.

A defining transfer

Haaland leaving Manchester City would be one of the defining stories of the next summer window, but Barcelona should be careful about treating the possibility as a straightforward transfer opportunity. His contract gives City enormous leverage, while the financial scale of the deal would be difficult even for Barcelona to absorb.

Sporting-wise, however, the fit is obvious as Haaland would provide the elite No.9 presence Barcelona have lacked, while Yamal could supply the creativity and unpredictability around him. The bigger question is whether the Blaugrana can construct a sustainable financial package without compromising other areas of the squad.

If Haaland genuinely decides that Spain is his preferred destination, Barcelona could have an important advantage. But until his position and Manchester City’s circumstances become clearer, this remains a potentially transformative opportunity rather than an imminent transfer.