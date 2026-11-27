Barcelona’s teenage wonderkid Ebrima Tunkara is attracting considerable interest from Chelsea, while Aston Villa are also thought to be keeping tabs.

As reported by Fichajes, Chelsea are reportedly keen to open talks with Barcelona over Spanish Under-17 attacker Ebrima Tunkara ahead of January, while Aston Villa are also understood to be monitoring the 16-year-old.

Ebrima Tunkara is making waves in the background for some of his performances described as beyond his years. Having already made his debut for Barcelona Atlètic, the teenager is already having training sessions with the first team, although he is not yet considered to play for Hansi Flick’s setup.

He has been featuring for the Spain U-17 side, and to date the 16-year-old Barcelona wonderkid has 20 appearances, amounting to eight goals and as many assists. He was of interest to Real Madrid in 2025, when they felt there was a chance to sign one of the exciting young prospects on the market, although the Catalans have since tied him down to a new deal until 2029.

Given there are more and more clubs keeping close tabs on Tunkara’s progress, Barcelona will demand a significant sum if they were to part with the player. For now, there does not seem to be plans in place to sell the teenager, as the Catalans view him as a future first-team star, although the mounting interest could sway the story in a different direction.

Premier League interest in Ebrima Tunkara

The bulk of interest in Tunkara is coming from Premier League clubs. Chelsea are the latest to join the race, with reports suggesting Xabi Alonso admires the teenager’s talents and believes he could develop into a future star at Stamford Bridge.

The Blues are also pursuing attacking midfielder Fermin Lopez and defender Jules Kounde from Barcelona, and many view Tunkara as a comparable young talent who could grow to their level in coming years. Chelsea have a track record of signing young prospects and developing them into established players.

Aston Villa too are understood to be keen, having similarly prioritised youth recruitment and development. However, neither club is currently in talks with Barcelona, who remain in full control of Tunkara’s future with his contract through 2029.