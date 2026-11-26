Newcastle United will have to wait until the next summer transfer window to sign Lazio midfield mainstay Kenneth Taylor.

Newcastle United will have to postpone their pursuit of Kenneth Taylor until next summer, with Lazio unwilling to consider offers for the midfielder during the January transfer window. According to Football Insider, the 24-year-old has attracted interest from several Premier League clubs following his impressive performances in Italy.

Newcastle are among his admirers, while Brentford and Bournemouth are also monitoring his progress. However, Lazio are determined to retain their key players midway through the season as they chase their first Serie A title since 2000.

Gennaro Gattuso’s side currently sit at the top of the table and are enjoying an unbeaten start to the campaign. The club believe they have a genuine opportunity to compete for the championship and are not prepared to weaken their squad in January.

Taylor has become an important part of their plans since arriving from Ajax at the beginning of 2026. The Dutchman has featured in 34 matches for the Serie A club, contributing to ten goals, and has quickly established himself as a reliable presence in midfield.

His performances have been particularly impressive this season. Taylor has started all 12 of Lazio’s league fixtures, registering two goals and three assists. His form has also earned him a recall to the Netherlands national team, further increasing his profile among potential suitors.

If Taylor maintains his current level, interest in the midfielder is likely to intensify before the transfer window opens. Sources believe the competition for his signature is likely to intensify next summer, when more clubs could join the race.

Newcastle United must play the waiting game

Newcastle United have reasons to remain interested in strengthening their midfield. The Magpies lost considerable quality in that department during the summer, with Sandro Tonali and Bruno Guimaraes leaving the club.

Although replacements arrived, the Tyneside outfit remain keen to add further quality and depth. Taylor has emerged as an attractive option given his ability to operate in central midfield and adapt to other roles when required.

His technical quality and recent consistency in Serie A make him a potentially valuable addition to Newcastle’s squad. However, Lazio have no intention of entertaining January approaches and are confident they can keep hold of their midfielder until the end of the season. A summer transfer remains possible, but Newcastle must prepare for increased competition if Taylor maintains his form.