Manchester United continue to assess ways of strengthening their defence during the January transfer window, with several profiles under consideration as Mauricio Pochettino looks to address an inconsistent backline.

Everton centre-back Jarrad Branthwaite remains a familiar name on their radar as per TEAMtalk. The 24-year-old’s qualities, particularly his ability to operate on the left side of defence, make him an attractive option for Manchester United as they search for greater stability.

However, despite the longstanding admiration for the England defender, the circumstances surrounding a potential January move make a deal extremely difficult.

Everton valuation creates major stumbling block

Everton continue to value Branthwaite at more than £70 million, reflecting his importance to the squad, his status as a homegrown player and the fact that he remains under contract until 2030.

That valuation is well beyond Manchester United’s current January spending plans. Pochettino is understood to have around £50 million available before player sales, with that money expected to cover several areas rather than be committed to one major signing. A deal for Branthwaite would therefore consume virtually the entire winter budget before United could address their other defensive needs.

Everton’s position makes matters even harder as the Merseyside club have little reason to sell a key defender midway through the campaign and would prefer to consider significant offers during the summer. United could continue monitoring Branthwaite while exploring more affordable alternatives capable of strengthening the centre of their defence immediately.

A good fit in theory

Branthwaite looks like an excellent fit on paper, but the financial reality makes a January move difficult to justify. Manchester United need reinforcements across multiple areas, and spending £70 million-plus on one centre-back would leave Pochettino with very little room to address the rest of the squad.

Everton are also in no position where they need to sell. With Branthwaite tied down until 2030, they can afford to demand a premium and wait for the summer, when Premier League clubs typically have greater financial flexibility.

For Manchester United, patience may ultimately be the sensible approach as Branthwaite could remain a serious target beyond January, but a cheaper centre-back who can solve an immediate problem would make considerably more sense for Pochettino’s limited winter budget.