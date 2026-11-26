Leeds United are ready to compete with multiple top clubs in their pursuit of Leicester City attacking sensation Bismark Owusu.

Leeds United and Brentford are chasing Leicester City winger Bismark Owusu this January, with the teenager attracting growing interest after impressing at academy level. According to Football Insider, both Premier League clubs are considering moves for the 18-year-old, who has caught the eye with his performances for Leicester’s Under-18 side.

Per Football Insider, Parma, FC Utrecht, and FC Copenhagen are also monitoring the development, potentially setting up a multi-club battle for his signature ahead of the winter transfer window.

Owusu has yet to make his senior debut for Leicester City, but his performances in the youth ranks have strengthened his reputation. He has made 54 appearances for the club’s Under-18 side, contributing to 19 goals, while also featuring four times for the Under-21 team.

The youngster enjoyed an impressive 2025/26 campaign, scoring 12 goals and providing seven assists in the Under-18 Premier League. He has carried that form into the current season, finding the back of the net once and bagging two assists in his opening seven appearances.

Leicester City could struggle to keep hold of Owusu

Several clubs are now targeting him for a move away from the King Power Stadium. Owusu also holds an Italian passport, which could make a move abroad easier to facilitate. Leicester could face a difficult task keeping hold of another promising academy graduate.

The Foxes lost Jeremy Monga to Manchester City during the summer, and Owusu’s situation could develop along similar lines if the growing interest turns into formal approaches. The winger’s lack of senior opportunities could also become a factor in his decision. While Leicester have invested in his development, the chance to play first-team football elsewhere could appeal.

Leeds United and Brentford could view him as a long-term prospect, though competition from continental clubs may complicate their pursuit. Leicester will hope to persuade Owusu to sign a new contract and stay at the King Power.

However, the Premier League duo will look to convince the youngster that joining either club would offer a quicker pathway to senior football and the ideal environment to continue his development.