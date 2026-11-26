Kevin Viveros could be approaching a major move to Europe, but the Colombian striker has reservations about the destination currently closest to securing his signature.

Athletico Paranaense are working towards an agreement with CSKA Moscow for the forward, with negotiations between the clubs understood to be progressing. However, the player’s own preference could yet prevent the deal from being completed.

A report by Sport Witness states that Viveros wants to make the move to Europe but would prefer one of the continent’s major traditional leagues. England, France and Spain are understood to be particularly attractive destinations for the 21-year-old.

That stance is significant for Aston Villa and Sunderland, who both made enquiries about the striker previously and could potentially revisit their interest before the transfer window opens.

CSKA negotiations advance but agreement remains elusive

According to ESPN Brasil, Athletico and CSKA are moving towards a deal worth between €20 million and €25 million. The Russian club, however, still need to convince Viveros after failing to reach an agreement over personal terms.

The Colombian is reportedly resistant to the prospect of moving to Russia, leaving Athletico with an unusual situation. The Brazilian club have found a buyer prepared to pay a substantial fee, but the player is yet to be persuaded.

That proposed figure would represent a significant profit for Athletico. The club paid around R$27.5 million for Viveros in June 2025 and currently own 70% of his economic rights, with Atlético Nacional retaining the remaining 30%.

Viveros has emerged as one of the standout forwards in Brazilian football this year, registering 22 goals and four assists in 38 appearances. His contract with Athletico runs until the summer of 2028, but the club are clearly prepared to consider a major offer. Aston Villa previously checked on his situation in October, while Sunderland’s interest dates back further. Neither club has made a fresh approach at this stage.

A January move to watch

Viveros’s situation could become one of those January transfer stories that changes quickly. CSKA have done the difficult part by getting close to an agreement with Athletico, but the player’s reluctance gives interested Premier League clubs an opportunity.

For Aston Villa, the appeal would depend heavily on squad planning and whether they see Viveros as more than a developmental signing. His 26 goal contributions in 38 games suggest considerable attacking upside, but adapting from Brazilian football to the Premier League would still represent a major step.

The biggest factor is simply the player’s ambition. If Viveros is determined to test himself in England, France or Spain, there is little reason for him to rush into a move to Russia. With his preference now known and Athletico willing to sell, the door remains open for Villa or Sunderland to turn previous interest into something more concrete.