Tottenham have suffered a blow in pursuit of Inter Milan midfield mainstay Hakan Calhanoglu.

Hakan Calhanoglu is prioritising a new contract at Inter Milan over a move to Tottenham next summer, with the 32-year-old keen to extend his stay at San Siro. The development represents a potential setback for Spurs, who have been monitoring the midfielder’s contractual situation closely.

According to Football Insider, Calhanoglu’s current contract expires at the end of the season, and preliminary discussions over a renewal have already begun. His preferred outcome is to agree fresh terms with the Italian giants, which would bring an end to speculation about his future.

Tottenham keen on signing Calhanoglu

Tottenham have been long-term admirers of the Turkish international and are keen to bring him to North London on a free transfer. However, they are not prepared to pay a fee for a player at this stage of his career. That leaves the Premier League side dependent on the outcome of negotiations between Calhanoglu and Inter.

If the two parties reach an agreement, Spurs could see their opportunity disappear. Given how important he is to Inter, it is not a surprise that both parties are keen on a renewal. However, a breakdown in talks would potentially open the door to competition from other European clubs and sides in Turkey.

Calhanoglu has established himself as one of Inter’s most influential midfielders, combining defensive discipline with deep playmaking and ball distribution. De Zerbi’s summer acquisitions of Sandro Tonali and Mateus Fernandes in midfield signal an intent to strengthen central playmaking; Calhanoglu’s range would add a third layer to their build-up play.

Calhanoglu registered 19 goal contributions in 30 appearances last season and has already scored three times in ten league outings this campaign, demonstrating his continued contribution across the pitch.

Tottenham would welcome the opportunity to secure a player of his calibre without paying a transfer fee. However, Calhanoglu’s desire to remain at Inter means they may have to look elsewhere if negotiations progress positively. Spurs will wait to see how renewal talks with Inter go before pursuing alternate midfield targets.