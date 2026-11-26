Valencia are already working on their January recruitment plans, with the club looking to strengthen several areas of the squad during the winter transfer window.

Sporting director Braulio Vazquez is understood to be prioritising both a goalkeeper and a striker, with Premier League-based players featuring prominently among the club’s targets. The goalkeeping situation has become particularly important at Mestalla, where Kayne van Oevelen is expected to consider his future after struggling for regular opportunities.

He currently finds himself behind Stole Dimitrievski and Cristian Rivero in the pecking order. Should van Oevelen depart, Valencia would need another option between the posts, and Arsenal’s Kepa Arrizabalaga has emerged as a leading candidate.

Kepa contact made but Arsenal hold the cards

El Partit de la Una on A Punt Radio reports via Sport Witness that Vazquez and his sporting department have been working on a move for Kepa for several weeks, with the Valencia chief having made contact with the goalkeeper’s representatives.

The Arsenal backup goalkeeper is reportedly open to a return to Spanish football, particularly given his secondary role at the Emirates Stadium. However, Valencia would first need van Oevelen’s departure to create room for another goalkeeper and would then have to negotiate Kepa’s salary with Arsenal.

Those factors already make the operation complicated, but there is another major obstacle that could prove decisive. David Raya’s current shoulder injury means Kepa is now Arsenal’s first-choice goalkeeper for the foreseeable future.

That gives the Spaniard an immediate opportunity to establish himself in Mikel Arteta’s side at a crucial stage of the campaign. Arsenal are unlikely to consider allowing Kepa to leave in January unless they can secure another goalkeeper to provide adequate cover.

Will Kepa take the risk?

Valencia’s interest makes sense from both the sporting and financial perspectives, particularly if Kepa is genuinely looking for a route back to Spain. His experience at the highest level would give Los Che a proven option rather than forcing them to gamble on an inexperienced replacement.

The timing, however, is extremely difficult for the Spanish club. Raya’s injury has transformed Kepa from a reserve goalkeeper into an essential member of Arsenal’s squad, at least temporarily. That changes the equation completely.

Even if Kepa wants more regular football, Arsenal have little incentive to weaken their goalkeeping depth midway through the season. Unless Raya returns earlier than expected or the Gunners identify a reliable replacement, Valencia’s pursuit is likely to remain an ambitious one rather than a deal close to completion.