Atletico Madrid are already looking towards the next generation of goalkeeping options as they prepare for an eventual transition away from Jan Oblak.

The Slovenian remains an important part of Diego Simeone’s plans, but his contract expires in June 2028, meaning the Madrid club have to consider their options before reaching that point.

Several younger goalkeepers have emerged on Atletico Madrid’s radar, with the club understood to be assessing profiles capable of developing into their long-term No.1. Giorgi Mamardashvili could eventually become an attractive alternative, particularly because of his previous experience in Spanish football.

Liverpool situation could open door for Mamardashvili

The 26-year-old joined Liverpool after establishing himself at Valencia but has so far struggled to displace Alisson Becker as the club’s first-choice goalkeeper. That situation could become increasingly complicated if Alisson extends his stay at Anfield. The Brazilian is currently in discussions with Liverpool over a new contract that could potentially keep him at the club until 2029.

According to Fichajes, Alisson has requested a new agreement and negotiations have already begun. Liverpool are reportedly keen to retain the experienced goalkeeper. For Mamardashvili, another long-term commitment to Alisson could raise questions about his own route to regular first-team football.

Reports has previously highlighted the challenge Liverpool face in managing the goalkeeper situation, given Mamardashvili’s ambitions and the Brazilian’s continued importance. Mamardashvili remains under contract until June 2031, so Atletico would need to negotiate a transfer rather than simply wait for his contract to run down.

There is currently no confirmed offer or formal negotiation between the clubs. Atletico are also monitoring younger alternatives, including River Plate’s Santiago Beltran and VfB Stuttgart’s Dennis Seimen, as they assess different succession plans for Oblak.

A new challenge

Mamardashvili would represent a very different option from the younger goalkeepers Atletico Madrid are currently monitoring. His experience in LaLiga means he already understands the league, while his time at Liverpool has exposed him to the demands of competing at an elite European club.

The biggest question is whether he would be willing to leave Anfield in search of regular football. If Alisson signs a new contract through 2029, Mamardashvili’s path to becoming Liverpool’s undisputed No.1 could become even longer.

For Atletico, that could create an opportunity. The club will eventually need to replace Oblak, and Mamardashvili offers a proven goalkeeper rather than a purely developmental gamble. However, with his Liverpool contract running until 2031 and no negotiations currently confirmed, a 2027 move remains a scenario to monitor rather than an imminent transfer.