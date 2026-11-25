Barcelona have a massive advantage in their pursuit of Arsenal and PSG attacking target Eli Junior Kroupi.

Eli Junior Kroupi favours Barcelona over Arsenal and PSG, giving the Catalan giants an edge in the race for the Bournemouth forward.

According to Fichajes, the 20-year-old Frenchman is considering a move away from English football, with the prospect of playing at Camp Nou particularly appealing to him. Barcelona sporting director Deco has already included Kroupi on his shortlist of attacking targets, although the club are not planning to pursue a January transfer.

PSG are also interested in the youngster as they consider reinforcements following serious injuries to Desire Doue and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia. Both attackers have undergone surgery after suffering significant knee injuries, leaving Luis Enrique with a need to explore alternatives in the final third.

The duo’s absence has resulted in a lack of depth on the flanks, making Kroupi’s versatility and pace appealing to Luis Enrique. However, his preference for Barcelona could complicate their pursuit, with Arsenal also monitoring his situation.

The Bournemouth forward has attracted considerable attention since arriving from Lorient in 2025. He enjoyed an impressive first full season in English football, scoring 13 goals in 33 Premier League appearances during the 2025/26 campaign.

European trio are after Eli Junior Kroupi

While an injury kept him on the sidelines in the initial weeks of the new season, his previous performances have kept Barcelona, PSG and Arsenal interested. The Catalan giants have been monitoring Kroupi for some time, with their recruitment department having assessed his development even before the latest interest emerged.

Barcelona’s financial and sporting priorities rule out a January acceleration. Bournemouth are equally reluctant to sanction a winter departure.

The Premier League club would prefer to wait until the summer, when they could negotiate from a stronger position. Kroupi’s contract runs until June 2030, meaning the Cherries are under no immediate pressure to sell.