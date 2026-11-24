Arsenal are optimistic about winning the race to sign Eli Junior Kroupi, who has his heart set on a move to Barcelona.

Arsenal have renewed their interest in Bournemouth forward Eli Junior Kroupi as Barcelona, Tottenham and Paris Saint-Germain circle, despite the Frenchman’s reported preference for a move to the Spanish giants.

According to Fichajes, the Gunners are exploring the possibility of bringing the 20-year-old to the Emirates. His versatility is a major attraction, as he can operate on the left wing, in attacking midfield or as a centre-forward, giving Mikel Arteta several options in the final third.

Kroupi has made an encouraging impression since joining Bournemouth, contributing towards 14 goals in his 40 outings across competitions. Barcelona are his preferred destination as per the report, while Tottenham and PSG are also interested in his signature. Arsenal believe their sporting project and higher wages will persuade Kroupi to choose the Emirates over Barcelona.

Bournemouth reluctant to sell Kroupi

Having said that, Bournemouth are unlikely to make negotiations straightforward. The Cherries have enjoyed an excellent campaign under Marco Rose, winning nine consecutive matches across all competitions. They currently sit fourth in the Premier League and have maintained a perfect record in the Europa League.

Kroupi’s progress was initially disrupted by a foot injury that kept him out until late October. Although he has returned, Rose has managed his minutes carefully, and the youngster is yet to start a Premier League match this season. With the club performing so well and Kroupi still proving himself at the elite level, the Cherries have little reason to weaken their squad midway through the season.

The 20-year-old has also made progress on the international stage, scoring his first senior goal for France against Turkey. The Frenchman’s performances have reinforced the belief that he has considerable potential, even if his club involvement has been limited by injury.

Arsenal looking to win race to sign Eli Junior Kroupi

Arsenal view Kroupi as a long-term alternative to Viktor Gyokeres, who has underperformed since joining the club. Adding another versatile forward would give Arteta greater flexibility while potentially strengthening the team’s attacking options.

The earliest realistic window for Arsenal to pursue Kroupi is the summer of 2027, once Bournemouth’s season concludes, though Barcelona, Tottenham, and Paris Saint-Germain will command his attention in the meantime.

The Blaugrana might not have the financial strength to compete with Arsenal, but they do have a very strong pull. Kroupi prefers joining them and, following Robert Lewandowski’s departure, the Spanish champions need a new striker for the long run.