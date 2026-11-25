Chelsea and Manchester United are both keen on acquiring the services of Sporting CP attacking sensation Flavio Goncalves.

According to 4-4-2, Chelsea and Manchester United are keeping tabs on Sporting CP youngster Flavio Goncalves, with both Premier League clubs considering a move for the highly rated winger as early as January.

The 19-year-old has attracted significant attention following his breakthrough into Sporting’s first team. The Portuguese club are reluctant to part ways with Goncalves and have already started planning an improved contract until 2031, raising his release clause from €60 million to approximately €100 million.

Goncalves has been part of Sporting’s youth setup since 2019 and has progressed through the ranks at an impressive rate. Promoted from the reserve team last summer, he has quickly established himself as a promising first-team option. He has made 19 senior appearances for Sporting, 12 of those have come in the 2026–27 campaign.

The teenager has contributed to four goals in 586 minutes of first-team football this season. Primarily a left winger, he can play on the right or as a number ten, adding tactical flexibility.

His pace, particularly when carrying the ball, and one-on-one dribbling ability make him an exciting prospect; he possesses the dynamism to operate decisively in the final third. These qualities have attracted interest from several European clubs.

Premier League duo could push hard to land Goncalves

Chelsea and Manchester United are among the sides monitoring his development, with a January approach reportedly possible. Clubs from Ligue 1, Serie A, La Liga and the Bundesliga are also following his progress. However, Sporting’s valuation is likely to discourage several potential suitors.

As things stand, a club would need to trigger the current €60 million release clause to secure his departure, leaving little room for negotiations over the transfer fee.

Chelsea already have considerable attacking quality, but continue to explore opportunities to strengthen their forward line with young talent. Goncalves could be an ideal fit for their project, which revolves around signing the best young players.

Manchester United, meanwhile, need greater quality and depth in wide areas. Signing a player with his potential could address a longer-term requirement while giving them another attacking option in the present. As things stand, either Chelsea or United would need to trigger Goncalves’ current €60 million release clause to bypass Sporting’s unwillingness to negotiate.