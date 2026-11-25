Leeds United are on the verge of securing the long-term future of their midfield mainstay, Ao Tanaka, with a new deal.

Ao Tanaka has agreed new contract terms with Leeds United until 2029, signed off by the club to extend his stay at Elland Road by another year. According to a report by Sky Sports, the Japanese midfielder’s new deal represents a significant commitment from both player and club to Farke’s long-term project.

The development comes amid growing interest in the 28-year-old, with Chelsea, Liverpool, and Manchester United among the clubs previously linked with him. His versatility, capable of operating centrally, in advanced positions, or deeper, aligns with the demands of elite midfields at those clubs. However, Leeds appear to be in a strong position to retain a player who has become increasingly important to Daniel Farke’s plans.

Tanaka joined the Whites from Fortuna Dusseldorf in the summer of 2024 and played an important role in their successful promotion campaign in the 2024/25 season.

However, the midfielder started only 14 Premier League matches last season, accumulating 1,699 minutes across 33 appearances in all competitions, registering four goals as Leeds adjusted to life back in the top flight. Lack of game time led to talks about his future at the club.

Tanaka has re-established himself as a mainstay

Despite that, he has now managed to turn things around. This season, Tanaka has established himself as a regular starter, featuring in the starting XI in nine of Leeds United’s 11 Premier League matches.

The West Yorkshire outfit have also enjoyed a positive campaign and currently occupy seventh place in the standings. His importance to the side is reflected in Leeds’ record when he starts; they have won or drawn 56 of the 66 matches in which he has been named in the starting XI since his arrival.

Primarily a central midfielder, Tanaka offers Farke flexibility because he can operate in more advanced positions as well as in a deeper role. He has made 90 appearances for Leeds across all competitions, contributing to 13 goals.

Leeds will be keen to avoid losing an increasingly influential player, particularly with several Premier League rivals reportedly monitoring his situation. Reaching an agreement until 2029 would provide the club with greater security over his future while rewarding his growing importance to the squad.