Leeds United will soon hold talks to tie 28-year-old Japanese international Ao Tanaka to a new contract to ward off his prospective suitors.

According to a report by TEAMtalk, Chelsea, Liverpool, and Manchester United are among the clubs keen on signing Ao Tanaka. However, the Premier League bigwigs may face a race against time, as the update suggests that Leeds United will accelerate talks due to the “growing list of admirers” of the in-form midfielder.

Ao Tanaka and his time with Leeds United so far

Ao Tanaka has experienced mixed fortunes since joining Leeds United from Fortuna Dusseldorf in August 2024. The 28-year-old was instrumental in the West Yorkshire club’s attempts to secure promotion to the Premier League in the 2024/25 season, though he had to bide his time upon the Whites’ return to the top flight last year.

The Japanese international started only 14 Premier League games while amassing 1,699 minutes of game time in 33 outings across all competitions while contributing 4 goals. Tanaka has turned things around this season, having started eight Premier League matches while accumulating nearly half of the game time and chipping in with two assists. Meanwhile, his progress has piqued the attention of several high-profile clubs.

A man in demand

Chelsea will pursue a versatile midfielder next year, as they failed to replace Enzo Fernandez after deciding to sell him to Manchester City. Jordan Henderson arrived in a bargain move in the summer, but the veteran English midfielder is only a short-term option for the West London club. Tanaka, who has grown accustomed to Premier League football and retains solidity while being productive, is a viable target.

Meanwhile, Manchester United contemplated signing Ao Tanaka in the summer transfer window, but a deal did not materialise. The continued interest reflects the need to sign a mobile midfielder after a slow start to life at Old Trafford for Youri Tielemans. Tanaka fits the bill, as he is renowned for his intelligent movement out of possession and with the ball at his feet.

Liverpool need a specialist holding midfielder to reduce the workload on Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai, and Ryan Gravenberch. While Tanaka is primarily a box-to-box player, his defensive numbers (3.2 recoveries, 2.6 tackles, and 1.3 clearances per game in the Premier League this season) point to a player comfortable out of possession.

However, Chelsea, Liverpool, and Manchester United now face a race against time. Leeds United will soon open contract talks to tie Tanaka to improved terms, leaving suitors little room for delay if they wish to pursue a deal.