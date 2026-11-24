Newly appointed Crystal Palace boss Thomas Frank will have the final say on the club’s pursuit of free agent Wilfried Zaha.

Wilfried Zaha, who is available as a free agent, could make a sensational return to Crystal Palace depending on the terms Thomas Frank sets.

According to Football Insider, the Eagles are prepared to let the Danish coach assess Zaha before making a final decision on a potential contract. The 34-year-old has been training with Palace since the summer after leaving Charlotte FC, though the Eagles have yet to confirm whether Zaha will play competitive football this season.

He enjoyed two spells at Selhurst Park, making more than 450 appearances and scoring 90 goals. Having come through the South London club’s academy, he remains a popular figure among the supporters and knows Selhurst Park’s infrastructure intimately.

Crystal Palace are currently bottom of the Premier League table and desperately need reinforcements to improve their chances of avoiding relegation. They have scored only 12 goals in their opening 11 league fixtures, making additional attacking quality an obvious priority for Frank.

Zaha could once again wear the Crystal Palace kit

The new manager is expected to receive financial backing during the January transfer window, with the recruitment department already exploring alternative targets. Although Zaha remains a genuine option, Crystal Palace want to assess the available market before committing to another spell for the veteran forward.

The former Manchester United winger’s experience and familiarity with Selhurst Park could make him a valuable addition. Zaha has featured in more than 300 Premier League matches and can operate across the forward line, although he is most comfortable on the left wing.

His return could also provide a significant lift to the dressing room. Palace need players who can handle the pressure of a relegation battle, and Zaha’s connection with the club, along with his experience at the highest level, could steady the squad through a relegation fight.

However, there are understandable concerns about his recent lack of regular football. Zaha made only 13 appearances in MLS during the 2026 season and has struggled to establish consistency since leaving Palace in 2023.

Frank will therefore need to decide whether the winger still has enough to make a meaningful contribution to the team. A reunion could offer Crystal Palace an affordable way to add experience and attacking quality, but Palace must balance Zaha’s familiarity against his MLS struggles.