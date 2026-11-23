Manchester City are increasingly confident of keeping Matheus Nunes beyond his current contract.

The Portuguese international is keen to accelerate negotiations over a contract extension at Manchester City, according to Football Insider.

The 28-year-old has established himself as an important squad player since joining City from Wolves in 2023 for £53 million. Initially regarded as a box-to-box midfielder, Nunes has successfully reinvented himself as a right-back and become a valuable tactical option.

He remains part of Enzo Maresca’s plans and is approaching the latter stages of his current agreement, which runs until June 2028. City have already opened discussions with his representatives, and Nunes is keen for those talks to progress quickly.

The Portugal international is reportedly happy with his role at the Etihad and wants to continue competing for major honours with the club. He has made 10 appearances this season, although he is currently sidelined after withdrawing from international duty.

City value his versatility

Nunes’ transformation into a reliable full-back has significantly increased his importance to City. His ability to operate in midfield as well as at right-back gives Maresca another tactical option, particularly when injuries or fixture congestion require changes.

City could still explore the market for a specialist right-back in 2027, but that would not necessarily threaten Nunes’ position. His versatility means he can remain a valuable part of the squad even if another natural full-back arrives.

The midfielder is also approaching 150 appearances for the club, highlighting how firmly he has established himself since his £53million move from Wolves. As things stand, both sides are relaxed about the negotiations and believe an agreement can ultimately be reached.

City want to retain a proven squad asset

Manchester City have little incentive to allow Nunes’ contract situation to become problematic. Although his current deal still has significant time remaining, securing an extension would provide greater certainty over a player who has demonstrated his ability to adapt to a demanding new role.

Nunes, meanwhile, sees his future at the Etihad and wants to continue his development under Maresca while challenging for more silverware. With both player and club aligned over the direction of travel, negotiations are expected to continue without major tension.

Nunes is exactly the type of player a squad competing on several fronts should want to retain. He may not always be the first name on the teamsheet, but his value comes from solving problems in multiple positions without dramatically changing the team’s tactical structure.

His move from central midfield to right-back is particularly important. Rather than treating that positional switch as a temporary solution, City have turned it into a genuine strength. He provides physicality, ball progression and enough technical quality to contribute from a deeper position.

A new contract therefore makes sense for both sides as City retain a proven and adaptable squad player, while Nunes secures his place in a team capable of competing for the biggest trophies. The only question is how his role evolves if City eventually sign a specialist right-back. Even then, his versatility should ensure there is still a place for him.