Jack Grealish wants to remain in the Premier League if his proposed permanent move to Everton fails to materialise.

Aston Villa have been given renewed hope of bringing their former captain back to the club after the update on his stance, as per Football Insider.

The 31-year-old has spent the last two seasons on loan at Everton and had been expected to make his stay at the Hill Dickinson Stadium permanent. However, uncertainty has emerged following a disciplinary issue that reportedly saw him fail to report for training and subsequently miss three matches.

David Moyes has suggested there remains a route back into his plans, meaning Grealish’s Everton story is not necessarily over. Nevertheless, there is an indication that a permanent transfer has become considerably less certain. Grealish’s Manchester City contract is due to expire, meaning he will be available as a free agent next summer. His preference, however, is to remain in England rather than pursue opportunities elsewhere.

Aston Villa and Sunderland have an opening

If Everton decide against keeping him, Grealish is expected to explore opportunities with other Premier League clubs. Aston Villa are particularly relevant because they previously made a late attempt to sign him before he returned to Everton on loan. Villa also know exactly what Grealish can offer, having watched him develop into a key player during his first spell at the club.

A reunion would therefore represent a proven solution rather than a speculative signing. Sunderland are another club understood to have monitored the England international and also tried to secure his services before his Everton return. His availability on a free transfer could make him an attractive proposition, although his salary remains a significant consideration.

Celtic have been linked with Grealish, but a move to Scotland appears unlikely. His preference is to remain in the Premier League, while his wages would make it difficult for clubs outside England to compete financially.

For Manchester City, meanwhile, the situation represents the final stage of a disappointing spell. Grealish joined from Aston Villa for a British-record £100 million in 2021 but is now heading towards free agency after falling out of City’s long-term plans.

Grealish’s next move will ultimately depend on whether a Premier League club is willing to take a calculated gamble on restoring the player who once looked capable of dominating English football. Aston Villa would be the most intriguing destination. They know his strengths, understand his personality and could potentially offer the emotional reset that has been missing from the latter stages of his City career.

Yet there is an obvious risk as Grealish will be 32 next year, and his recent disciplinary issue at Everton raises questions that go beyond his ability with the ball. Any interested club would need to establish whether he remains fully motivated to perform at the highest level.

For Villa, the opportunity could nevertheless be too tempting to ignore if the financial terms become manageable. A free transfer dramatically changes the equation, particularly for a player who still possesses the creativity and Premier League experience to make a difference.