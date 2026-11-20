Brentford have emerged as narrow favourites ahead of Chelsea in the race to sign Real Oviedo midfielder Enzo Perez, with the 18-year-old attracting growing attention after breaking into the Segunda Division side’s first team.

Perez has enjoyed a rapid rise since signing his first professional contract in July. The attacking midfielder has made 12 appearances this season, contributing one goal and three assists, while his ability to carry possession and create opportunities from central areas has earned comparisons in the Spanish media to a young Santi Cazorla.

According to TEAMtalk, Brentford have stepped up their scouting in recent weeks, while Chelsea have also sent representatives to Asturias to assess the teenager. His performances have additionally attracted interest from AC Milan, Real Betis, and Espanyol.

Chelsea face competition for €5m-plus prospect

Brentford’s interest makes sense given their established strategy of identifying young talent before its value rises. Perez’s technical ability, versatility and regular senior football at just 18 make him the type of player who could fit their development model, although the club would have to compete with Chelsea’s greater financial resources and recruitment network.

Chelsea, meanwhile, have their own reason to pursue the midfielder. Perez’s creativity from central areas could complement their extensive collection of young players, while his ability to develop within a long-term project fits the club’s broader recruitment approach.

However, Chelsea’s midfield wishlist is vast, with Alex Scott the likeliest candidate to arrive at Stamford Bridge. AC Milan are also monitoring the situation and could consider an early move, while Real Betis and Espanyol provide Perez with potential routes to remain in Spain.

Real Oviedo, however, are under no pressure to sell. The midfielder signed a contract until June 2029, and his release clause, previously set at €5.5 million, has already increased. The club believe Perez could eventually become their record sale and would prefer to retain him for the remainder of the season.

Regular football is the name of the game

Perez’s biggest selling point may actually be his current environment and regular senior football at 18 is far more valuable to his development than simply moving to a bigger club and immediately becoming another academy prospect.

That makes Brentford’s interest particularly logical and their pathway could offer him the gradual transition from Segunda Division football to the Premier League rather than demanding an immediate leap into elite-level competition.

Chelsea can offer greater resources and a prestigious platform, but their enormous pool of young talent could also make the route to first-team football considerably more complicated. AC Milan and the Spanish contenders present different alternatives, depending on what Perez prioritises.

Oviedo therefore have considerable leverage. If Perez continues producing and establishes himself as one of Segunda Division’s standout young players, the €5.5 million figure that once looked significant could quickly become irrelevant. For now, the teenager’s stated focus on helping Oviedo return to La Liga suggests there is little reason to rush his next move.