Tottenham Hotspur and Everton have both identified Georges Mikautadze as a potential solution to their attacking needs, but Villarreal are currently unwilling to entertain a January sale for the 26-year-old striker.

The Georgia international enjoyed an influential campaign last season, registering 15 goals and six assists across all competitions. His importance to Villarreal has only increased with the club competing in the Champions League, leaving the Spanish side with little incentive to disrupt their squad midway through the campaign.

Football Insider indicates that Villarreal are under no financial pressure to cash in and will resist offers while their European campaign remains alive. That puts Tottenham and Everton in a difficult position, regardless of how much they are prepared to spend.

Spurs and Everton face different attacking needs

Tottenham’s interest is understandable given their desire to strengthen their forward line. A striker capable of producing goals consistently would give Spurs another option as they balance domestic commitments with European football. However, Villarreal’s Champions League involvement means they can afford to hold firm for now.

Everton also have reason to pursue Mikautadze as they look for greater attacking depth. The Georgian’s previous scoring record suggests he could provide a more reliable source of goals, but the Toffees would face the same obstacle: Villarreal simply do not need to sell.

The situation could change late in the window. Villarreal have won only one of their opening four Champions League league-phase matches and still face Fenerbahce and Manchester United before the league phase concludes on January 27. If they fall into the bottom 12 and their European campaign ends, the club’s stance could soften. With the Premier League window closing on February 2, however, any move would have to happen quickly.

A difference making addition mid-season

Mikautadze is exactly the type of striker who can generate serious January interest given his proven production, experience in a major European league and enough versatility to fit different attacking systems. But his availability is ultimately dictated by Villarreal’s ambitions rather than the needs of his suitors.

For Tottenham, the attraction is the opportunity to add another reliable goalscorer without waiting for a long-term rebuild. Everton’s need may be even more straightforward, with additional attacking quality potentially making a significant difference over the second half of the campaign.

Yet Villarreal have little reason to prioritise either club while Champions League football remains on the table. Their situation could change dramatically after January 27, but waiting until then would leave Spurs and Everton racing against the deadline. Unless Villarreal’s European ambitions collapse, a January deal looks extremely difficult.