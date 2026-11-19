Leeds United are plotting a raid on Watford for the signature of teenage attacking sensation Jamael John-Baptiste.

According to Football Insider, Leeds United are tracking Watford youngster Jamael John-Baptiste as they consider a move for one of the most promising forwards in youth football. The Whites have been impressed by the 18-year-old’s performances and are monitoring his development ahead of a potential transfer, believing he has the potential to become a special talent.

John-Baptiste has enjoyed an excellent 2026/27 campaign across Watford’s Under-18 and Under-21 sides, scoring 15 goals between the two age groups. His performances have attracted attention from several clubs, with Leeds United and Nottingham Forest among those sending scouts to watch him in recent academy fixtures.

Leeds United could push hard to land Jamael John-Baptiste

Leeds United are particularly interested in securing his services and believe the promising forward could eventually become an important member of their first-team squad, given the club’s strong reputation for developing young players. They have shown interest in other young strikers, including Yassir Zabiri.

The teenager has yet to make his senior debut for Watford, but he is reportedly nearing a first-team opportunity. His progress has not gone unnoticed at Vicarage Road, with the EFL Championship club keen to retain a player they believe has a bright future.

However, Watford may struggle to retain him. John-Baptiste signed scholarship terms ahead of the 2025/26 season but has yet to agree a professional contract. His current arrangement is believed to expire at the end of this campaign, potentially leaving the Hornets vulnerable to interest from elsewhere.

John-Baptiste has previously been a part of Tottenham and Brentford academies before joining Watford. While things did not work out for him at the Premier League clubs, it has clicked for him since moving to the second-division outfit. His growing reputation has drawn fresh interest from elite clubs.

Watford will hope John-Baptiste remains committed to the club that has provided him with an opportunity to progress. Leeds United are expected to continue monitoring his performances throughout the campaign, with Nottingham Forest also keeping tabs on the situation. John-Baptiste’s scholarship expires at the end of the season, and the Yorkshire-based outfit could look to make the most of it.