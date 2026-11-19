Everton and Aston Villa are among a growing group of clubs monitoring Flamengo winger Samuel Lino, with the Brazilian’s outstanding form attracting attention ahead of the January transfer window.

The 26-year-old has rediscovered his best form since returning to Brazil after spells with Atletico Madrid and Valencia. Under Leonardo Jardim, Lino has become an important attacking figure for Flamengo, producing 19 goals and assists across 33 league appearances this season.

His pace, direct running and ability to both create and finish chances have made him an attractive option for clubs seeking attacking reinforcements. According to TEAMtalk, Flamengo, however, are under no pressure to sell, with Lino contracted until December 2029.

Everton and Aston Villa assess different needs

Everton’s interest is understandable given David Moyes’s attacking concerns. Jack Grealish has been on the sidelines since a disciplinary violation, leaving the Toffees short of depth in the final third. However, Moyes is also open to adding a winger who can provide another source of goals and creativity, making Lino an appealing option.

Aston Villa are also assessing the Brazilian as they look to add depth and quality to their attacking options. His ability to operate from the left would give Unai Emery another direct threat without requiring the club to make an enormous investment in an established Premier League attacker. The competition extends well beyond England.

AS Roma, Juventus, and Napoli are monitoring Lino, while Paris Saint-Germain have also been linked following Khvicha Kvaratskhelia’s serious injury. Roma are reportedly the most proactive of the European contenders and have already contacted Flamengo to establish the conditions of a potential deal. Flamengo’s valuation could prove decisive as they want more than £20m, with figures approaching £25 million potentially required to open serious negotiations.

Lino rediscovering his best form at home

Lino’s situation is particularly interesting because his return to Brazil has changed the perception of his value. His European experience means this is not simply a speculative signing, while his current production suggests he could immediately contribute in England.

Everton arguably have the clearest need as with limited senior striking depth, adding a player capable of operating from the wing while contributing goals could give Moyes greater flexibility. Villa’s interest is more about adding another quality option to an already competitive attack, but Lino’s pace could offer a different dimension.

Roma’s early contact could make them serious contenders, while PSG’s pursuit may depend heavily on Kvaratskhelia’s recovery. Flamengo therefore hold the strongest negotiating position, and their long contract with Lino means there is little reason to accept a discounted offer. At around £25 million, the Brazilian could represent value compared with English alternatives, but the growing six-way race gives Flamengo every reason to demand their full valuation.