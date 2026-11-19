Arsenal may look to sign promising 19-year-old Paraguayan playmaker Eduardo Delmas from Club Olimpia next year.

According to an update from Angel Elian on Nanduti, Eduardo Delmas is the subject of interest from Arsenal. The report reveals that a scout from the North London club was present for the Superclasico between Club Olimpia and Club Cerro Porteno, a game in which the teenager scored a goal to help his side clinch a 2-0 win.

However, Arsenal will not be alone in the race to sign Delmas, as a report on the program “Fútbol a lo Grande ” on Radio Monumental 1080 AM via D10 has revealed that the teenager is also the subject of interest from Real Madrid. The report adds that “talks have already begun between an intermediary and Juni Calafat” to discuss a possible deal.

Who is Eduardo Delmas?

Eduardo Delmas is the latest South American sensation to gain prominence and capture the imagination of European bigwigs. The 19-year-old has spent his formative years thus far in Paraguay, rising through the ranks at Club Olimpia before breaking into the first-team squad; despite being in his teens, he has already made nearly 50 appearances for the senior side.

Most of those outings have come in the ongoing campaign, with the Paraguayan playmaker contributing 5 goals and 5 assists in 42 outings. One of those goals came in the Superclasico between Club Olimpia and Club Cerro Porteno, a game that saw Arsenal’s scouts in attendance to monitor the youngster’s performance.

A man in demand

Arsenal’s interest in Eduardo Delmas is understandable. The Gunners are combing the market for a versatile attacker who can reprise multiple roles. While Delmas is primarily a central attacking midfielder, he can play as a winger equally adeptly, a quality that brings him into the spotlight for Arsenal, where Christos Tzolis is the only specialist left-sided attacker. His vision and goalscoring ability further add to his appeal.

As for Real Madrid, it is unclear how Delmas may fit into the scheme of things at the Santiago Bernabeu, as Jude Bellingham and Arda Guler are the first-choice playmakers in the team. However, the Merengues need a solution for the right side of the attack, as the team has an abundance of options for the central and left sides. Delmas could fill that vacancy.

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The Radio Monumental 1080 AM report has revealed that Real Madrid will hold talks to sign the Paraguayan playmaker over the coming month, with Jani Delmas, the player’s father, also involved in the discussions. So, Arsenal must also ramp up their efforts to sign the teenager as the race to sign him intensifies.