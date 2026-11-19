Arsenal are ready to walk away from their pursuit of Real Madrid attacking sensation Endrick.

Arsenal have abandoned their pursuit of Real Madrid forward Endrick ahead of the winter transfer window, unable to accept the Spanish giants’ demand to retain a buy-back clause on any permanent deal, according to a report by TEAMtalk.

The Gunners’ decision marks an end to weeks of reported interest in the Brazilian international, who has struggled for regular first-team football at the Santiago Bernabeu since arriving from Palmeiras.

Real Madrid want control over Endrick’s future

Real Madrid would allow Endrick to leave in January, acknowledging that regular first-team football is unavailable. However, president Florentino Perez remains convinced of the youngster’s potential and has no intention of losing control over his future.

Los Blancos would thus sanction a straight loan without a purchase option, while a permanent departure would only be considered if the agreement included a buy-back clause.

Either arrangement would allow Real Madrid to bring the youngster back should he develop into the player they expect him to become. The Spanish club’s insistence on a buy-back clause has complicated Arsenal’s pursuit, as Mikel Arteta’s side are unwilling to accept terms that strip them of long-term control over the Brazilian.

As a result, the Gunners will shelve their pursuit rather than accept terms that leave Real Madrid in control of Endrick’s long-term future. They have not completely ruled out a move, though, and will continue monitoring developments in case Madrid reconsider their position.

Andrea Berta is also exploring alternate attacking targets, ensuring Arsenal do not make their January recruitment plans dependent on Endrick’s situation. With Viktor Gyokeres falling down the pecking order, a departure could be on, compelling the Premier League champions to replace him with someone who can compete with Kai Havertz.

Meanwhile, AC Milan have emerged as the front-runners for his signature. The Serie A giants are comfortable with Real Madrid’s conditions and are willing to consider a deal that protects the Spanish club’s ability to reclaim the player. AS Roma are also monitoring the situation, but Milan’s flexibility gives them an advantage.

Endrick is reportedly open to a loan, valuing immediate playing time over a permanent move. He has managed just 141 minutes across seven appearances under Mourinho, contributing towards two goals. Unless Real Madrid reconsider their demands, Milan appear better positioned to secure Endrick’s services in January, while Arsenal redirect their recruitment focus to alternative targets.