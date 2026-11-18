Newcastle United are intensifying their interest in Celta Vigo defender Javi Rodriguez, with the Premier League club sending scouts to watch the 23-year-old amid growing competition for his signature.

Rodriguez has emerged as one of the more impressive performers in a Celta side that has struggled to meet expectations this season. His consistency has made him a regular starter, while his contribution at the other end of the pitch has also caught attention.

The defender has scored once in La Liga and twice in the Europa League, underlining an attacking threat that has added to his growing reputation. His performances have now attracted interest from several European clubs, with Bournemouth also monitoring his development.

According to Sport Witness, Newcastle’s interest is not entirely new and the club previously made contact over the defender in the summer and have continued to follow his progress. Their latest scouting trip suggests that the Magpies are now taking a closer look before deciding whether to make a formal move.

Bournemouth provide Newcastle with competition

Bournemouth are another Premier League club keeping Rodriguez firmly on their radar and have also sent scouts to Vigo. Their upcoming Europa League meeting with Celta could provide another opportunity to assess the defender at close quarters.

Neither Newcastle nor Bournemouth have submitted a formal offer yet, but Celta are increasingly aware of the level of interest surrounding their player. The club moved quickly to protect his future after the summer window, handing Rodriguez a new contract until 2030.

That agreement did not alter his €40 million release clause, meaning any club wanting to sign him would need to consider a significant investment. A deal at that figure would make Rodriguez the most expensive sale in Celta’s history. The important question for Newcastle and Bournemouth will be over whether his potential justifies such a premium.

The right player for the right price

Newcastle’s interest makes sense if they see Rodriguez as more than simply defensive cover. His regular football, European experience and willingness to contribute in the final third give him an appealing profile, particularly for a club looking to build a deeper squad capable of competing on multiple fronts.

The €40m clause, however, changes the equation and paying more than double his estimated market value would represent a major commitment for a player who is still establishing himself at the highest level.

Bournemouth may have an advantage simply because they can assess him directly in European competition, but Newcastle’s longer-term interest suggests their scouting department already sees something worth pursuing. The next few performances could determine whether admiration develops into a serious bid.