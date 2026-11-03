Everton, Newcastle United face PSG battle in Javi Rodriguez chase

Javi Rodriguez has emerged as one of the more intriguing defensive prospects attracting attention ahead of the upcoming transfer windows.

According to TEAMtalk, several Premier League clubs are continuing to monitor his situation at Celta Vigo. Additionally, he is a target for Paris Saint-Germain.

The 23-year-old has become an important part of Claudio Giraldez’s side after progressing through Celta’s academy, developing into a defender capable of operating both centrally and at right-back. That versatility has been particularly valuable as his reputation has grown in La Liga.

Newcastle United, Everton, Bournemouth and Fulham all made enquiries about Rodriguez towards the end of the summer window. None of those approaches resulted in a formal bid, but sources indicate that interest has remained active, with the clubs continuing to assess his availability.

Newcastle are particularly attracted by the defender’s ability to cover two positions. With Matthias Jaissle looking to maintain depth across his defensive unit, Rodriguez would offer an option who could compete at centre-back while also providing cover on the right. Everton, meanwhile, are also keeping a close watch on developments. Rodriguez’s physical qualities, defensive intelligence and experience in La Liga make him a profile capable of adapting to the demands of English football.

The growing Premier League interest has also coincided with Rodriguez’s continued development at Celta. He has now made more than 90 senior appearances and earned his Spain debut in June, while his three goals in 10 appearances across all competitions this season have added another dimension to his profile.

PSG enter the picture

The Premier League quartet are not the only clubs monitoring Rodriguez as Paris Saint-Germain have also been following the Spaniard, with Luis Enrique understood to appreciate his technical ability and positional flexibility. That interest could significantly alter the dynamic of the transfer race given PSG’s financial resources and the appeal of working under one of Europe’s most tactically demanding coaches.

AC Milan and Como have also been linked with Rodriguez, although the French and English interest appears particularly notable. Celta have strengthened their negotiating position by tying Rodriguez down until June 2030. His new contract also retains a €40 million release clause, meaning interested clubs know the financial benchmark required to take control of the player’s future.

That represents a significant increase from his previous valuation and gives Celta considerable protection. The club have no immediate need to sell, particularly while Rodriguez remains an important component of Giraldez’s plans. However, the release clause means Celta’s resistance has a clear limit. Any club prepared to meet the €40m figure can potentially bypass lengthy negotiations, turning the player’s availability into a question of personal terms and sporting preference.

For Newcastle and Everton, the competition therefore extends beyond simply convincing Celta to sell. They must also contend with Bournemouth and Fulham domestically, while PSG provide a major European alternative.

A versatile star on the rise

Rodriguez’s appeal is easy to understand because his versatility solves more than one squad problem. A defender who can play centre-back and right-back gives a manager additional flexibility without requiring two separate specialist options.

For Newcastle, that could be particularly useful. Jaissle would be gaining a player capable of providing depth in two defensive positions while still having enough technical quality to contribute during build-up. His ability to step into different roles could also make him useful during periods of fixture congestion. Everton’s interest makes sense for a different reason. A defender entering his prime years with significant La Liga experience represents a potentially useful combination of immediate readiness and further development.

But PSG introduce the most fascinating variable. Rodriguez’s technical profile could appeal strongly to Luis Enrique’s possession-oriented approach, where defenders are expected to contribute much more than their work without the ball. The €40m clause is therefore crucial. It gives Celta protection, but it also removes some uncertainty from the equation. Once a club decides the player is worth that investment, the focus can shift quickly from negotiations with Celta to convincing Rodriguez.

Newcastle may have the strongest sporting reason to pursue his versatility, while Everton could offer an important role. PSG, meanwhile, can offer the attraction of Champions League football and a very different developmental environment. The race is still open, but Rodriguez’s contract means this will not be a bargain. Any serious suitor will have to decide whether his ability to cover multiple defensive roles justifies a €40m investment.