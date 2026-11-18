Manchester United are plotting a raid on rivals Newcastle United for the signature of their defensive mainstay Malick Thiaw.

According to TEAMtalk, Malick Thiaw has emerged as a Manchester United target for a potential 2027 summer move as Mauricio Pochettino looks to strengthen defensive options.

The Newcastle United defender and Germany international remains unlikely to depart in the January transfer window, but United view the 25-year-old as an ideal fit for the manager’s system and believe they could realistically secure his signature.

However, Newcastle are in a strong negotiating position and would demand a substantial fee to consider selling one of their key defenders. Thiaw has established himself as an important figure at St James’ Park since arriving from AC Milan in 2025.

His physical presence, composure in possession, recovery pace and ability to defend in large spaces make him an attractive target for elite European clubs, particularly appealing to United as they seek defenders suited to Pochettino’s approach.

Manchester United’s pursuit of Thiaw

Securing Thiaw in January remains unlikely. Newcastle have the German under contract until 2029 and have previously valued him at £80 million. United would require a substantial financial commitment to open negotiations.

A move in the summer of 2027 is considered a more realistic possibility, with several leading European clubs also monitoring the centre-back. Sources indicate Thiaw would be open to a move if some of the continent’s biggest sides make a serious attempt to sign him.

Beyond the Thiaw pursuit, Manchester United are addressing broader defensive gaps. The futures of Lisandro Martinez, Matthijs de Ligt and Harry Maguire remain uncertain, potentially leaving the club short of central-defence options.

Pochettino could view Martinez as a suitable player for his system, but De Ligt’s injury problems and Maguire’s age could prompt changes to the defensive unit.

Thiaw would bring both immediate and sustained quality to the defensive unit. Having already established himself in English football, the German would be unlikely to face significant adaptation problems if he moved to Old Trafford.

For now, Thiaw remains a Newcastle player under contract until 2029. A summer 2027 approach from Manchester United or rival European clubs could force a decision on his future.