Eintracht Frankfurt winger Jean-Matteo Bahoya is highly likely to secure a permanent move to Leeds United next summer.

According to Bild via Sport Witness, Leeds United are expected to secure the services of Jean-Matteo Bahoya on a permanent basis despite Daniel Farke having reservations about the winger’s performances. Eintracht Frankfurt remain confident that the French youngster will meet the conditions required to trigger a mandatory purchase clause in his loan agreement.

Bahoya joined Leeds from Frankfurt on loan on the final day of the summer transfer window back in September. He has struggled to make an impression in the Premier League, featuring in just three league matches for a combined 11 minutes. All three have been very short cameos off the bench, with the winger making only one outing since the last international break.

Farke has publicly questioned the youngster’s performances and physicality, making it clear that he needs to improve before earning a more prominent role. The manager’s comments have naturally raised concerns at Frankfurt, who could face financial consequences if Leeds decide against completing a permanent transfer.

However, the Bundesliga club remain optimistic about the outcome. As per the report, Bahoya is likely to join Leeds permanently, with Frankfurt confident that Farke will give him the opportunities required to reach the appearance threshold.

Bahoya could join Leeds permanently for €30 million

Leeds will have to fork out €30 million in an obligation to make the 21-year-old’s stay permanent once he reaches 10 competitive appearances. However, his limited involvement since arriving at Elland Road has raised questions about whether that condition will be fulfilled.

There is still some uncertainty over how the 10-match condition is calculated, particularly whether it refers to starts or appearances. If substitute outings count, Bahoya needs another seven competitive matches to activate the obligation.

The winger had a decent role at Frankfurt before his departure, making 37 appearances across all competitions in 2025/26, scoring four goals and providing four assists, with eight outings in the Champions League.

Bahoya’s lack of involvement at Elland Road makes the situation difficult to predict, especially with Farke yet to be convinced by his qualities. Nevertheless, Frankfurt appear confident that the manager will eventually give him enough opportunities to satisfy the contractual requirement.

While things haven’t clicked for him at Leeds just yet, the 21-year-old does have the quality to turn things around. If he does manage to impress Farke going forward, his ability to feature in a number of attacking positions could make him a very interesting option for the manager from a tactical point of view.