Liverpool are increasingly expected to reach an agreement with Virgil van Dijk over a new contract after the 35-year-old indicated he would be happy to extend his stay at Anfield.

The Netherlands captain is out of contract at the end of the season, creating uncertainty over whether Liverpool would retain their long-serving defensive leader. However, his latest comments have eased concerns, with the player making it clear that he remains open to continuing his career on Merseyside.

No agreement is considered imminent, and neither side is rushing negotiations as per Football Insider. Nevertheless, former Manchester United chief scout Mick Brown believes Van Dijk’s willingness to stay should encourage Liverpool to put a new offer on the table.

Van Dijk remains a regular starter and continues to contribute both defensively and through his leadership around the squad. His experience is particularly valuable as Liverpool pursue ambitions across domestic and European competitions.

Liverpool must balance experience with succession planning

The biggest consideration is Van Dijk’s age. At 35, Liverpool cannot ignore the possibility that his physical level could eventually decline, even if his performances this season remain strong.

That has not stopped the club from considering a new contract. Brown believes Van Dijk’s influence makes retaining him worthwhile, particularly because his value extends beyond his performances on the pitch and his influence within the dressing room.

Liverpool are nevertheless continuing to plan for the future. Work is already underway to identify a long-term successor, ensuring the club are not caught unprepared when Van Dijk eventually moves on. That approach would allow Liverpool to retain an experienced leader while gradually developing his eventual replacement rather than forcing an immediate transition.

A succession issue on the cards

Liverpool should be looking at Van Dijk’s situation as a succession problem rather than an either-or decision. His age means a long-term commitment would carry obvious risk, but allowing an experienced defender of his calibre to leave simply because he has reached 35 would create a different problem.

His leadership is particularly difficult to replace as a younger centre-back can eventually provide the athleticism and defensive qualities Liverpool need, but replicating Van Dijk’s authority, positioning and ability to organise those around him takes time.

A sensible solution would therefore be a carefully structured extension rather than an excessively long contract. Liverpool can keep their captain, maintain continuity and simultaneously prepare for the next generation. Van Dijk’s willingness to stay gives the club an opportunity to control that transition rather than being forced into it. Given his current performances, retaining him while developing his successor looks like the most logical route.