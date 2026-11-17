Crystal Palace and Fulham have been offered the chance to sign former Manchester City star Kevin De Bruyne.

Kevin De Bruyne could be heading for a surprise Premier League return in January, with Crystal Palace and Fulham among the clubs approached about the possibility of signing the Napoli midfielder. The Belgian international is reportedly unsettled in Italy and is open to exploring opportunities in England.

According to TEAMtalk, sources close to both the player and Napoli have confirmed that De Bruyne is considering his future ahead of the winter transfer window. The 35-year-old joined the Italian club in the summer of 2025 after ending his decade-long association with Manchester City, but his situation has changed after initially settling well in Naples.

De Bruyne enjoyed a remarkable spell at the Etihad Stadium, winning 16 major honours, including six Premier League titles. He made 422 appearances for City, contributing 108 goals and 177 assists across all competitions. His record in the Premier League alone stands at 72 goals and 121 assists in 288 appearances.

With his contract at Napoli expiring at the end of the season, his representatives are already assessing potential destinations. A move closer to home is understood to appeal to the midfielder, while Dutch giants PSV Eindhoven have also expressed interest in securing his services during the winter window.

They are pushing hard to bring him to the club, as he would represent a marquee signing for them. While MLS and Saudi Pro League interest has emerged, a European move is viewed as most likely, with England a key consideration. A return to England is also on the table, with London being a very attractive destination.

A return to the Premier League could be on the cards

Crystal Palace and Fulham have both been contacted about bringing De Bruyne back to the Premier League in January. It remains unclear whether either London club will pursue the opportunity, with the financial and sporting aspects of a potential deal still to be considered.

De Bruyne would offer Fulham elite-level chance creation and rhythm-setting. While they did add Cesar Palacios to their ranks in the summer, the former City star is on a completely different level when we consider his experience, leadership and Premier League know-how.

Palace’s midfield lacks a playmaker capable of dictating tempo; De Bruyne’s arrival would restructure their attacking shape, particularly valuable given their attempts to move away from the drop zone. His creativity and experience would bring depth to Palace’s midfield during a relegation battle.

Both clubs are battling relegation, which may require short-term or clause-based agreements for a mid-season signing.