Liverpool make approach for Erick Bele move, price revealed

Liverpool have knocked on the doors of Palmeiras to learn more about the availability of teenage attacking midfielder Erick Bele.

According to a report by Sport Witness, Liverpool are targeting Brazilian youngster Erick Bele, with Palmeiras demanding €30 million to start negotiations to sell the 19-year-old attacking midfielder.

The Reds have been monitoring Bele for some time and recently contacted Palmeiras to better understand the conditions required to secure his signature, though they have not yet submitted a formal bid. He has made quite a name for himself with his standout performances for Brazil’s Under-20 side.

Palmeiras have maintained their €30 million valuation despite recently agreeing a new contract with the youngster. Bele signed an extended deal on November 6, committing his future to the club until October 2031, with his previous agreement due to expire in December 2028.

The €30 million asking price has given Liverpool a clear road map, though Palmeiras have indicated they are prepared to negotiate. The Merseyside club are not alone in their interest; Paris Saint-Germain have also been in contact with Palmeiras, while Parma’s summer loan offer with purchase option was rejected.

Bele’s impressive rise has not gone unnoticed

Bele’s profile has been boosted by his performances for Brazil’s Under-20 squad. The teenager registered three assists in as many matches during the recent training camp in Spain; he set up his Palmeiras teammate Heittor on all three occasions.

Brazil recorded victories over Denmark, the United States, and Mexico during that run. The young playmaker had also scored twice against Paraguay earlier this year and has received another call-up for friendlies against Peru on November 13 and 16. The fixtures form part of Brazil’s preparations for the South American Under-20 Championship in January.

At club level, Bele’s development has been more gradual. He has only made seven senior appearances for Palmeiras, scoring once, while continuing to feature for their youth side. The club appear comfortable with his current development pathway and are not rushing him into a regular first-team role.

With Palmeiras demanding €30 million, the onus now rests on Liverpool to decide whether to escalate their enquiry into a formal bid. The Reds once again forked out a fortune to bolster their attack this summer, but they have not really replaced Mohamed Salah.

While Bele is not yet ready to feature in the Premier League, he has the potential to be a special player and can eventually fill the void left by the Egyptian international’s departure. Bele prefers playing as a ten, but he is equally comfortable on the right flank and can also feature up top.