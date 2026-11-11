Atletico Madrid eyeing Benjamin Sesko as Julian Alvarez replacement.

Atletico Madrid could be forced to explore the striker market if Julian Alvarez becomes involved in a potential January deal with Arsenal for Martin Zubimendi.

While no such agreement has been confirmed, Spanish reports have identified Benjamin Sesko, Victor Osimhen and Serhou Guirassy as possible alternatives for Diego Simeone’s attack. As reported by Fichajes the three forwards are among the names Atletico could consider if Alvarez were to leave, although there is currently no indication that negotiations have opened with any of them.

Sesko is particularly intriguing because of his age and long-term potential. The 23-year-old joined Manchester United in 2025 for a fee close to €77 million and is contracted until June 2030. His 45 international caps also underline the experience he has already accumulated despite his relatively young age. However, Atletico would face significant obstacles if they attempted to prise him away from Old Trafford in January.

Three different solutions for Simeone

Osimhen would provide Atletico with the most established goalscoring profile. The 27-year-old Nigeria international remains under contract at Galatasaray until 2029 and is valued at around €63m. His physical strength, movement and ability to attack space would make him an obvious replacement for Alvarez, but Galatasaray would have little incentive to weaken their squad midway through the season. Atletico would therefore need to commit substantial resources to make the deal possible.

Guirassy represents a different proposition. The 30-year-old Borussia Dortmund striker brings extensive Bundesliga experience and scored 20 goals during the 2025-26 campaign. His reported €50m release clause could make the Guinea international easier to price than Osimhen, although the investment would still be considerable for a player approaching his thirties. Sesko, meanwhile, represents the long-term option. His age fits Atletico’s desire to build for the future, but his transfer fee, long contract and current situation at United could make a January agreement extremely complicated.

Alvarez’s decision will shape Atletico’s plans

Much will depend on whether the proposed Alvarez-Zubimendi scenario develops into something concrete. Atletico would have to weigh the financial benefit of losing their Argentine forward against the difficulty of replacing his goals and overall contribution.

Sesko could offer the greatest long-term upside, while Osimhen would provide proven elite-level firepower and Guirassy a more experienced alternative. For now, however, Atletico appear to be assessing possibilities rather than actively negotiating. Any decision is likely to depend on Alvarez’s future and how much money becomes available during the January window.

Sesko is arguably the most exciting option of the three, but Atletico should think carefully before committing heavily to a January deal. The Slovenian has the profile to become an elite striker, yet paying a premium for a player under a long-term United contract would carry considerable financial risk. If Alvarez leaves, Simeone will need immediate production rather than simply potential. That makes Osimhen the obvious sporting replacement, while Guirassy could offer a more pragmatic solution.

The biggest question is whether Atletico actually need to make such a move in January and unless Alvarez’s departure is confirmed early, rushing into an expensive replacement could leave the club paying over the odds. For now, keeping Alvarez remains the simplest solution. If that changes, however, Sesko’s name deserves serious consideration.