Newcastle United closely monitoring Jobe Bellingham

Newcastle United are keeping tabs on the progress of 21-year-old English midfielder Jobe Bellingham at Bundesliga club Borussia Dortmund.

According to an update by Mick Brown on Football Insider, Jobe Bellingham is also the subject of interest from Manchester United. The Red Devils are eager to bolster their first-team squad by signing a versatile midfielder next year, and they have their sights set on the 21-year-old Borussia Dortmund sensation.

Mick Brown said, “Jobe Bellingham has long been a target for quite a few Premier League clubs. Looking at teams in the Premier League who need a midfielder, Newcastle are probably the standout options, and I’m sure they will be well aware of his situation. If he continues to impress for Dortmund and he comes into this England side, although I’m not sure how many minutes he will play, there is a real chance Newcastle could make a move.”

Jobe Bellingham and his time in the Bundesliga so far

Jobe Bellingham has had a mixed spell since joining Borussia Dortmund from Sunderland in July 2025. The 21-year-old emulated his elder brother by moving to the Bundesliga after spending the initial years of his career in the Championship. However, his debut season was a mixed bag, as he was initially in and out of the side and displayed issues off the field.

The English midfielder has made 64 appearances for Borussia Dortmund thus far while chipping in with one goal and eight assists. Now a regular for the Bundesliga giants, Bellingham has accumulated over 1,000 minutes of game time in 15 outings this season. Meanwhile, his progress has provoked interest from several high-profile clubs, particularly from his homeland.

Premier League move on the horizon?

Jobe Bellingham has been on Manchester United’s wishlist for a long time. The continued interest makes sense, even though they signed multiple midfielders this past summer. Manuel Ugarte has no future at Old Trafford, while speculation surrounding Bruno Fernandes has risen of late, with recent reports suggesting the Red Devils may sell him next year. Signing a versatile midfielder who is solid out of possession while being productive going forward has become necessary.

Newcastle United, like Manchester United, signed multiple midfielders in the summer. However, Joelinton faces an uncertain future at St. James’ Park after becoming an injury-prone player over the past year, and the Brazilian is courting interest from the Saudi Pro League. Newcastle must therefore sign a multi-faceted midfielder who, alongside Sean Steur, Lewis Miley, and Aladji Bamba, can provide a long-term solution in the middle of the park.

Bellingham fits the bill for both clubs, as he possesses the progressive passing ability and the vision to create chances (1.9 key chances per game, 89% passing rate, 4.8 recoveries per match in the Bundesliga this season). However, widespread reports have claimed that Borussia Dortmund have no interest in selling him, meaning Newcastle and Manchester United face an uphill task to land the English midfielder.