Leeds United rule out Kelvin Yeboah move, Everton receive boost.

Leeds United have no plans to pursue Kelvin Yeboah despite the striker’s outstanding form for Minnesota United and his strong family connection with the club.

The 26-year-old has emerged as one of the more productive forwards in MLS this season, scoring 18 goals in 32 appearances. His form has inevitably generated speculation over a return to European football, with several clubs now monitoring his situation.

Yeboah’s surname has added another layer to the story as his uncle, Tony Yeboah, remains a hugely popular figure at Leeds after his prolific spell at Elland Road between 1995 and 1997. However, that connection is not enough to convince the club to pursue the younger striker. According to Football Insider, Leeds are instead prioritising other areas of the squad ahead of the next transfer window.

Everton emerge as the more realistic destination

Leeds United’s decision provides encouragement to Everton, who are actively looking for attacking reinforcements. David Moyes currently has limited options up front, with Thierno Barry the only senior recognised striker available to him.

Everton are understood to be genuine admirers of Yeboah and would like to explore a January deal. His contract with Minnesota runs until December 2027, but with only around a year remaining after the winter window, the Toffees could see an opportunity to negotiate a relatively affordable transfer.

Yeboah has considerable European experience, having previously played in Serie A, the Bundesliga, Ligue 1, and the Belgian top flight. However, his previous spells outside Italy have not always produced consistent results, leaving Everton with some reservations over whether his MLS form would immediately translate to the Premier League.

His current numbers nevertheless make the move difficult to ignore as Yeboah scored nine goals in 34 MLS appearances in 2025 before taking another significant step forward this season, contributing to 23 goals in all competitions. For Everton, the calculation will therefore centre on price and adaptation. A cut-price deal could make the risk more manageable, particularly given their shortage of options in attack.

Advantage Everton

Leeds United’s decision is understandable as the connection to Tony Yeboah makes the story appealing, but recruitment should be based on the player’s current profile rather than his surname. While Kelvin Yeboah’s MLS numbers are impressive, his previous European record means there is still uncertainty over whether he can reproduce that level in the Premier League.

Everton are in a different position and their need for another striker is much more immediate, as Thierno Barry is the only specialist centre-forward in the squad. Yeboah could offer a relatively affordable gamble compared with established Premier League forwards. The key is avoiding an inflated valuation simply because of his goalscoring form.

Minnesota have a player approaching the final year of his contract, giving Everton leverage if they move quickly. If the Toffees can secure him for a sensible fee, Yeboah could be worth the risk. His European experience gives him a better foundation than a typical MLS signing, while his current confidence could make him an intriguing addition to Moyes’ attack.