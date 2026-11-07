Andre Villas-Boas leading FC Porto contract talks with Zaidu Sanusi

Leeds United could see their hopes of signing Zaidu Sanusi suffer a major setback before the January transfer window even opens, with FC Porto working to secure the Nigerian defender’s future.

The 29-year-old left-back is entering the final months of his current contract, making him an attractive target for Leeds. The Premier League club have monitored Sanusi for some time and could see January as an opportunity to negotiate a reduced fee, while a summer agreement would potentially allow them to sign him without paying a transfer fee.

Porto, however, per A Bola via Sport Witness are determined to prevent that scenario. Andre Villas-Boas’ administration is prioritising contract renewals and wants to reach an agreement with Sanusi before the end of December. There is currently no agreement in place, but discussions are progressing and Porto remain hopeful of completing the renewal before the defender enters the final six months of his contract.

Farioli’s faith strengthens Porto’s position

Porto’s desire to retain Sanusi is also supported by his importance to Francesco Farioli and despite missing almost two months with an injury this season, the left-back has already featured in 10 of Porto’s 16 matches, including eight starts. His contribution was also noticeable in the recent Champions League meeting with Napoli. Sanusi came off the bench for Martim Fernandes and helped Porto increase their attacking threat as they pushed for an important result.

Farioli has previously praised the Nigerian and made clear that he values his contribution, although the manager has avoided making firm promises about what will happen during the January window. That uncertainty offers Leeds a reason to remain interested. Porto may be confident of securing a renewal, but until Sanusi puts pen to paper, the possibility of a move remains open.

If the defender reaches January without extending his contract, he would be able to negotiate a pre-contract with clubs outside Portugal. That would give Leeds a significant advantage ahead of a potential free transfer next summer. Leeds have already experienced disappointment in their pursuit of Sanusi, having failed to convince him to leave Porto previously. With the defender now approaching a decisive point in his contract, the Whites will hope their persistence eventually pays off.

A complicated deal for Leeds

Leeds should continue monitoring Sanusi, but the situation has become considerably more complicated than it first appeared. A player entering the final six months of his contract is normally an attractive opportunity, particularly for a club looking to improve its defensive depth without spending heavily. The problem is that Porto are not under pressure to sell and ifFarioli continues trusting Sanusi and the club can agree a renewal, Leeds could lose their best route into the deal altogether.

For Porto, extending the contract before January would be the sensible move. It protects the player’s value, removes the possibility of a free departure and gives the club greater control over any future negotiations. For Leeds, patience may therefore be more valuable than an aggressive January bid. If Sanusi does not renew by the end of December, the Whites could suddenly find themselves in a strong negotiating position. Until then, however, Porto remain firmly in control.