Manchester United rule out Kobbie Mainoo exit amid PSG links

Manchester United have no intention of allowing Kobbie Mainoo to leave during the January transfer window despite genuine interest from Paris Saint-Germain and other European clubs.

A report by TEAMtalk has claimed that the English midfielder remains a highly valued part of Michael Carrick’s plans.

The 21-year-old has faced increased competition for places following United’s midfield additions over the summer, but he has still started five Premier League matches and two Champions League games this season.

That has not stopped speculation over his future, particularly with United continuing to assess their midfield options. PSG are among the clubs monitoring Mainoo, while several other European sides would reportedly be interested if United made him available. The Red Devils would demand a substantial fee if an approach arrived, but their preference is firmly to retain the academy graduate rather than cash in on him midway through the season.

Carrick sees Mainoo as part of his plans

Carrick remains an important factor in United’s stance and despite the manager facing intense pressure over the team’s results, he continues to hold Mainoo in high regard and believes the midfielder has an important role to play as United attempt to improve their performances across the second half of the campaign.

Mainoo’s situation has attracted attention partly because of his reduced opportunities under former manager Ruben Amorim. The midfielder was previously linked with several European giants after struggling to establish himself consistently, but the current hierarchy see greater value in keeping him at Old Trafford.

Mainoo also appears comfortable with Carrick’s approach. The England international has publicly backed his teammates to fight for the manager, emphasising the need to deliver better results and support Carrick during a difficult period.

The midfielder has yet to consistently reproduce the level he displayed during his breakthrough 2023-24 campaign under Erik ten Hag, but United believe there is considerable scope for him to regain that form. As January approaches, PSG and other interested clubs therefore face a difficult situation. Only an exceptional proposal would force United to reconsider their position, and even then the preference would be to keep Mainoo.

United should not blink

United would be making a serious mistake by selling Mainoo simply because his development has stalled temporarily. The midfielder is still only 21, has already performed at the highest level for club and country, and possesses qualities that are increasingly difficult to find in modern midfielders. His ability to receive under pressure, carry the ball and operate between defensive and attacking phases gives him genuine long-term value.

The arrival of new midfielders should not automatically mean Mainoo has become surplus to requirements. Competition should instead force him to improve and give Carrick more tactical options. PSG’s interest is a compliment to his potential, but United should not be tempted by a short-term financial gain. A January sale would leave them trying to replace a homegrown player whose ceiling remains considerably higher than his current output suggests.

The bigger challenge is ensuring Mainoo actually gets enough meaningful football. If Carrick can give him a defined role and rebuild his confidence, United could turn a player currently surrounded by transfer speculation into one of the foundations of their next midfield but for now, keeping him is absolutely the right call.