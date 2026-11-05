Leeds United risk falling behind Levante in Issouf Sissokho chase

Leeds United are at risk of falling behind Levante in the race to sign Malian midfielder midfielder Issouf Sissokho.

The Spanish side are already preparing an offer for the 24-year-old Maccabi Tel Aviv midfielder, as per TEAMtalk.

Leeds have tracked the Mali international for more than a year and are expected to make a formal approach when the January transfer window opens. However, sources indicate they will need to act quickly if they are to prevent Levante from gaining a decisive advantage.

Sissokho has established himself as a regular in Israel since joining Maccabi Tel Aviv from Bordeaux in 2024. Primarily a defensive midfielder, he has made 97 appearances for the club across all competitions and played an important role in their domestic success.

Leeds United’s interest dates back to before the summer, when Daniel Farke was keen to strengthen his midfield but ultimately failed to add a new player in the position. Sissokho could now represent a second opportunity to address that weakness. Crucially, the midfielder is reportedly open to moving to England and would favour a switch to Elland Road.

Levante prepare to steal a march

Levante currently appear to have the initiative and the Spanish club have already contacted Sissokho’s representatives and are understood to be preparing an offer worth around €5 million. Leeds therefore face the prospect of having to respond quickly rather than waiting for the market to develop.

Portuguese side Braga are also monitoring the situation and could enter the race if Maccabi signal that they are prepared to sell. Sissokho’s contract runs until June 2027 and includes an option for another year, meaning Maccabi retain control over his immediate future. A January transfer would consequently require negotiations between the clubs.

His experience could make him an attractive mid-season addition. Sissokho has already played 65 senior games for Bordeaux and has established himself in Israel, helping Maccabi secure league and cup honours. He has also represented Mali at under-23 and Olympic level. With his contract entering its final stages, the January window could represent an important opportunity for Maccabi to secure a significant fee before his situation becomes more complicated.

Leeds United must act fast

Leeds should be careful not to let this become another midfield opportunity that disappears through hesitation. Sissokho is not simply an interesting name on a scouting list; he fills a position Farke actively wanted to strengthen during the summer.

His profile also makes sense for the Premier League. A defensive midfielder who has accumulated nearly 100 appearances for Maccabi Tel Aviv brings considerably more experience than his age might suggest, while his familiarity with regular competitive football should make the transition easier.

The biggest attraction, though, is his reported preference for Leeds. If a player wants the move, that gives the Whites an advantage that Levante cannot necessarily replicate but that advantage only matters if Leeds act. A €5 million offer from Levante would not represent an insurmountable barrier for a Premier League club, and Braga’s interest could push the price higher.

Leeds therefore need to decide whether Sissokho genuinely fits their January plans and, if he does, move before the competition becomes too strong. For Farke, this could be a relatively affordable way of addressing a known weakness and waiting until the latter stages of January could make an otherwise straightforward opportunity considerably more expensive.