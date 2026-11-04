Tottenham in transfer tussle to sign Agustin Giay

Tottenham Hotspur have joined Atletico Madrid and Napoli in the race to sign Palmeiras right-back Agustin Giay.

According to Fichajes, the 22-year-old emerging as one of the most sought-after defensive options ahead of the winter transfer window.

Palmeiras are prepared to facilitate Giay’s move to European football once the Copa Libertadores final concludes on November 28. The Brazilian club have reportedly placed an initial valuation of around €25 million on the Argentine defender, setting the stage for a three-way battle between Tottenham, Atletico, and Napoli.

Atletico have admired Giay for some time. Diego Simeone reportedly views him as a priority option to strengthen the right flank following Nahuel Molina’s move to Roma. The Madrid club previously attempted to sign the defender when he was at San Lorenzo, but Palmeiras eventually secured his services for around €8 million.

Giay’s physical strength, pace and ability to contribute at both ends of the pitch have made him particularly attractive to Simeone. Despite having a contract with Palmeiras until December 2030, the defender is reportedly keen on making the move to La Liga.

Tottenham face Atletico Madrid and Napoli competition

Tottenham’s interest gives Giay another potential route into one of Europe’s major leagues. Roberto De Zerbi’s side are assessing the Argentine as an option to provide competition and rotation for Archie Gray, while also offering greater protection should the club eventually decide to part ways with the exit-linked Pedro Porro.

Napoli are also firmly involved. Massimiliano Allegri’s side are searching for a long-term successor to Giovanni Di Lorenzo and previously tested Palmeiras’ resolve with a €13 million offer in August. That proposal was rejected, but the Italian club have continued to monitor the situation.

AC Milan and clubs from the Saudi Pro League have also shown interest, although Giay’s representatives are reportedly concentrating on the three European clubs currently best placed to make a move. Palmeiras are not expected to enter serious negotiations until after the Libertadores final. Once their continental campaign concludes, any interested club will likely have to approach the €25 million mark to have a realistic chance of securing Giay.

A proper fit

Tottenham’s interest could be particularly intriguing because Giay fits a need rather than simply representing another young talent. His ability to defend in space, carry the ball forward and contribute to transitions would suit a side looking for greater athleticism at full-back.

However, Atletico may offer the clearest sporting pathway. Simeone has already identified the right-back as a priority, while Napoli can offer the lure of Serie A and an important role in their succession planning.

For Tottenham, the question is whether Giay would receive enough football alongside Archie Gray and Pedro Porro. If the club genuinely believes Porro’s future is uncertain, investing €25 million in a 22-year-old with significant development potential could prove sensible.

Palmeiras have little reason to compromise before the Libertadores final, meaning Tottenham may need to move quickly once the tournament concludes. In a four-way market, hesitation could prove costly.