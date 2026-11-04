Liverpool, Newcastle United in transfer tussle to sign Noah Sadiki

Liverpool and Newcastle United are among the leading clubs monitoring Sunderland midfielder Noah Sadiki, with the 21-year-old emerging as a highly sought-after target ahead of the January transfer window.

Sources close to the situation indicate that both Premier League clubs have been closely tracking Sadiki’s performances as they assess potential midfield reinforcements. Liverpool view the DR Congo international as a player who could add energy and greater dynamism to their midfield, while Newcastle are also keeping a close eye on his development.

According to Hooligan Soccer, the competition does not end there as Juventus and Napoli are monitoring the midfielder in Italy, while Atletico Madrid have also followed his progress. Chelsea and Manchester United have previously shown interest, underlining the growing reputation Sadiki has built since moving to England.

However, no formal negotiations have yet taken place. The clubs currently remain in the scouting and assessment phase, although preparations for potential approaches are already beginning ahead of January 2027.

Sadiki’s performances have made him an increasingly attractive proposition. He featured 35 times across all competitions last season and has started 11 of Sunderland’s 12 matches this campaign, including two in the Europa League. His international experience has also grown rapidly, with the midfielder now boasting 26 caps for DR Congo and having featured at this summer’s World Cup.

Sunderland demanding atleast €55-60m

Sunderland are in no hurry to sell their prized midfielder. The Black Cats secured Sadiki from Union Saint-Gilloise in 2025 and tied him down to a contract running until June 2030, giving the club significant leverage in negotiations.

That position is reflected in their valuation as Sunderland are understood to want at least €55-60million before considering a sale, despite Sadiki’s current market value being estimated at around €40million. The club are also seeking performance-related add-ons and a sell-on percentage as part of any agreement. Liverpool and Newcastle will therefore have to decide whether Sadiki represents sufficient value to justify such a significant investment.

His versatility strengthens his appeal. Primarily a central midfielder, he can also operate as a defensive midfielder and fill in at right-back when required. His low centre of gravity, ball-winning ability and composure under pressure have made him particularly attractive to clubs looking for players capable of handling the intensity of modern Premier League football. With his contract protecting Sunderland’s position, any serious pursuit is likely to require a substantial financial commitment.

An interesting profile

Sadiki’s profile explains why this could become one of the more interesting midfield battles of the 2027 window. Liverpool and Newcastle both have reasons to admire him, but the €55-60m asking price changes the equation. Sunderland are effectively daring interested clubs to prove how highly they rate the midfielder.

For Liverpool, his versatility and ability to drive play could make him an attractive long-term addition. Newcastle, meanwhile, could see him as another dynamic option capable of operating in multiple positions. The biggest positive is his age combined with his growing experience as Sadiki is already playing regularly in England and has gained exposure at European and international level.

Sunderland’s stance is the main obstacle. They hold a long contract and have no obvious need to sell, meaning interested clubs will have to pay a premium. If Sadiki continues performing at his current level, that €55-60m valuation may look increasingly difficult to avoid. The five-way race could therefore become one of the Premier League’s more intriguing transfer battles.