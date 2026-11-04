Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester United keen on signing Nnamdi Collins

Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester United are all interested in acquiring the services of Eintracht Frankfurt defensive sensation Nnamdi Collins.

Chelsea, Liverpool, and Manchester United are scouting Frankfurt defender Nnamdi Collins, with the 22-year-old centre-back attracting interest from the Premier League on the back of his impressive rise. Fussball News reports that all three English clubs have been impressed by the German international’s performances and are regularly sending scouts to watch his development.

However, no concrete negotiations have taken place, and Frankfurt are determined to retain a player they consider important to their long-term plans. Collins signed a contract extension until June 2030, putting the Bundesliga side in a strong negotiating position. Die Adler are not planning to sell him in January and would reportedly demand around €35 million to consider a transfer, with bonuses and a potential sell-on clause also possible.

Why are the Premier League clubs interested in Collins?

Manchester United’s interest comes amid uncertainty surrounding the futures of Harry Maguire, Lisandro Martinez, and Matthijs de Ligt. While strengthening the full-back positions remains an important objective, potential departures in the central defensive group could force the Red Devils to make further additions.

Collins’s versatility makes him an appealing option. The right-footed defender can operate both at centre-back and right-back, offering the flexibility Manchester United may need as they reshape their defensive unit. His pace, physical strength and tackling ability have also attracted attention, particularly against quick attacking players.

Chelsea are another club assessing the German’s potential. With Xabi Alonso favouring a back three, the Blues need sufficient depth in central defence to cope with injuries and the demands of competing across multiple competitions. Collins would add depth in central defence and offer long-term value.

Liverpool, meanwhile, must consider their defensive succession planning. Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez are approaching the end of their current contracts, leaving uncertainty over how the club’s backline could look next season.

Even if one of the experienced defenders stays, Liverpool could still pursue a younger centre-back capable of contributing immediately while developing into a key player over the coming years. Collins’s athleticism and defensive versatility fit Liverpool’s succession plan should a centre-back move become necessary.

The three clubs are understood to be in the scouting phase, with Collins being assessed for their longer-term recruitment plans. His performances for Frankfurt and Germany’s Under-21 side have helped strengthen his profile.

Eintracht Frankfurt, however, have little immediate pressure to negotiate. His contract through 2030 gives them considerable control over his future, and they expect him to remain an important part of their defence.