Manchester United in transfer tussle to sign Dennis Seimen

Manchester United will look to sign 20-year-old German youth international Dennis Seimen from Bundesliga club VfB Stuttgart next year.

According to a report by German outlet Fussball News, Atletico Madrid and Inter Milan are also interested in Dennis Seimen. The update adds that all three clubs are “see Seimen as an interesting candidate for their long-term goalkeeping plans” and have been monitoring his progress at VfB Stuttgart.

However, per Fussball News, a deal is not imminent at this point, with official talks with Stuttgart regarding a possible move “have not yet taken place”. Meanwhile, the report adds that the Bundesliga club will only consider a departure if prospective suitors cough up around €25-30 million.

Who is Dennis Seimen?

Dennis Seimen is the latest goalkeeping prospect to rise in prominence in his homeland. German football has witnessed the rise of Noah Atubolu, Jonas Urbig, Mio Backhaus, and more in the last few years, and Seimen has now emerged as a bright prodigy who can be the true heir to Manuel Neuer for the national side.

The 20-year-old passed through the academies at FC Union Heilbronn and Karlsruher SC during his formative years before graduating from the youth division at VfB Stuttgart. After 57 outings for Die Schwaben’s reserve side (including 13 clean sheets), he has enjoyed his first-team breakthrough in the ongoing campaign, having already made five appearances while conceding seven goals and keeping one shut-out.

What next?

Dennis Seimen’s progress has piqued the attention of several high-profile clubs, with Manchester United competing with Atletico Madrid and Inter Milan for his signature. The Red Devils’ interest may seem surprising, considering Senne Lammens has been impressive since arriving at Old Trafford at the onset of the 2025/26 season.

However, Karl Darlow, at 36, is only a short-term option for Manchester United, compelling them to seek an alternative from the market. While Seimen is unlikely to become a first-choice starter for the Premier League immediately, having a top-notch deputy is sensible, as modern football demands a strong goalkeeping unit.

The 20-year-old German goalkeeper possesses ball-playing ability alongside his impressive shot-stopping skills, which adds to his appeal. However, the opportunity to join Atletico Madrid may prove more enticing, considering Jan Oblak is in the twilight of his career. A deal hinges on the suitors’ readiness to pay €25-30 million to sign him from VfB Stuttgart.