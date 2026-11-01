Everton unsure about continued Alistair Johnston pursuit, reason revealed as price set.

Everton are reassessing their options at right-back ahead of the January transfer window, with their long-standing interest in Celtic defender Alistair Johnston now facing renewed doubts.

Johnston remains an attractive option when fit, but his availability has become a significant concern. The 28-year-old has made only three appearances for Celtic this season after suffering multiple hamstring problems, limiting his involvement under Martin O’Neill.

According to Football Insider, that record is causing Everton to reconsider whether a sizeable January investment would be sensible. Former Everton scout Bryan King previously revealed that Moyes was a strong admirer, but the club’s valuation and Johnston’s fitness record could now push them towards alternative targets.

David Moyes was keen on signing the Canada international during the summer as Everton looked to address a position that remained problematic. The Toffees eventually brought in Ainsley Maitland-Niles, but he has not completely solved their need for a specialist right-back.

Celtic price and fitness concerns create doubts

Celtic are willing to consider offers of around £15 million for Johnston, although they have little reason to accept a significantly lower figure. That price was already viewed as high by Everton during the summer, with the Merseyside club believed to have preferred a deal closer to £12 million. The financial gap remains an issue, particularly when combined with the defender’s recent injury history.

Johnston’s fitness problems are not a new development, as he managed only 11 appearances for Celtic last season after separate hamstring injuries kept him out for significant periods between August and October and again from October through April. The recurrence of those issues has inevitably changed the equation for potential buyers.

Johnston remains highly regarded when available, but Everton would be taking a considerable risk by committing £15 million to a player whose recent seasons have been disrupted by injuries. Celtic could also decide that January represents an opportunity to move him on and reinvest in a more reliable option. However, their asking price could prove difficult to achieve if rival clubs share Everton’s concerns over his availability.

Will Everton pay the price?

Moyes therefore faces a decision between paying a premium for a player he already knows he wants or redirecting the club’s resources towards a more dependable alternative. Johnston is exactly the kind of player Everton could use, but the timing makes the deal difficult to justify.

There is little doubt about his ability. When fit, the Canadian offers energy, defensive aggression and the willingness to contribute in the final third that modern full-backs require. The problem is whether Everton can reasonably expect those qualities to be available consistently.

Spending £15 million in January is a significant commitment, particularly for a player who has made just three appearances this season. Everton would also need to consider the cost of replacing him if another injury intervenes.

Celtic may believe Johnston remains worth their valuation, but Everton have good reason to be cautious. Unless his fitness improves considerably before January, Moyes may decide that solving the right-back problem requires a different approach. The interest is unlikely to disappear completely, but the conditions for a January move currently favour Everton walking away rather than Celtic getting their asking price.