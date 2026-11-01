Bayern Munich rule out Lennart Karl exit amid Premier League links

Arsenal, Liverpool, and Manchester United have suffered a blow in their pursuit of Bayern Munich teenage midfield sensation Lennart Karl.

Bayern Munich have ruled out selling Lennart Karl despite interest from Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester United; the Bundesliga champions are determined to retain the 18-year-old attacking midfielder.

According to Bild via Sport Witness, the three Premier League clubs are closely monitoring Karl after his impressive rise at Bayern. However, none have made an offer or taken concrete steps towards securing his signature, with Bayern determined to keep one of their most promising young talents.

Karl progressed through Bayern’s youth system, impressing at both under-17 and under-19 level before making his senior debut during the Club World Cup in June 2025. Since then, the attacking midfielder has recorded 10 goals and 10 assists in 52 appearances, accumulating 2,412 minutes.

The 18-year-old has continued to attract attention this season, registering one goal and two assists in 12 appearances. His development has also earned him opportunities with Germany, having represented the under-21 side before making his senior international debut in March.

Karl’s versatility, an attacking midfielder capable of playing across the final third, makes him a coveted long-term asset in a market where such versatility commands premium valuations and retention.

Why are Premier League trio pursuing Lennart Karl?

Liverpool view Karl as someone who can help them cope with Mohamed Salah’s absence; his versatility would also provide central depth alongside Florian Wirtz. The Reds are therefore monitoring a multi-position asset.

Arsenal face a similar calculus. Bukayo Saka’s injury has highlighted the need for greater depth on the wings, and Karl could provide cover for the England international while offering Mikel Arteta another option in attacking midfield.

Manchester United are also reportedly keeping tabs on his progress as they assess potential attacking reinforcements. They consider him an ideal long-term replacement for their skipper Bruno Fernandes. However, all three clubs must overcome Bayern’s determination to keep the youngster in Munich.

Karl signed a contract running until 2029 in February, with his market valuation standing at €60 million. Any suitor would need to bid significantly above this figure to tempt the Bundesliga champions into talks.

Bayern Munich’s firm stance and Karl’s contract make a transfer unlikely unless a club tabled a bid significantly above his valuation, and even then, the 18-year-old would need to be convinced.