Newcastle United ramp up efforts to sign Jakub Krzyzanowski

Newcastle United are continuing to widen their search for emerging defensive talent, with their recruitment team keeping a close eye on developments in Poland.

TEAMtalk claim that the Magpies recently sent scouts to watch Jakub Krzyzanowski during Wisła Krakow’s clash with Rakow Czestochowa, providing another indication of the growing attention around the 20-year-old left-back.

Newcastle’s interest remains at an early stage, with the club assessing Krzyzanowski before deciding whether to make a formal approach. One possibility being considered is a January deal involving a loan-back arrangement, which would allow the defender to remain at Wisla until the end of the campaign before making the move to England.

The Magpies are not the only club monitoring his progress and Augsburg made the most serious approach during the summer, submitting an offer that Wisla ultimately rejected. Krzyzanowski has previously acknowledged interest from abroad but has consistently maintained that he is happy at his boyhood club.

Why Krzyzanowski is attracting bigger clubs

The Polish defender’s development has accelerated considerably over the past two seasons. Having come through Wisla’s academy, he made his senior debut at just 17 before gaining valuable experience during a season-long loan at Torino in 2024/25.

His spell in Italy gave him exposure to a different tactical environment, while his attacking contribution also stood out. Krzyzanowski returned to Krakow with greater first-team experience and has since established himself as a key figure for Wisła.

He has played every league minute this season, helping the club remain firmly in contention near the top of the table. The youngster’s ability to operate as an energetic modern full-back is particularly attractive in a market where clubs increasingly value defenders capable of contributing at both ends of the pitch.

Newcastle’s interest also comes against a backdrop of wider European attention. Sturm Graz previously explored a move, while Banik Ostrava, Sigma Olomouc, and Hradec Kralove have all shown interest. Banik even had a winter offer accepted by Wisla, but Krzyzanowski chose to remain in Poland and pursue promotion with his current club.

Wisla subsequently strengthened its position by extending his contract until June 2030. Meanwhile, Manchester United’s continued interest in Lewis Hall compels Newcastle to consider an alternative.

Newcastle may have spotted the right moment

Newcastle would be making a calculated investment rather than signing a finished product. Krzyzanowski’s reported market value of around €5 million makes him an affordable prospect compared with established Premier League full-backs, while his experience at Torino suggests he has already had a taste of football outside Poland.

The loan-back idea could be particularly sensible as it would allow Newcastle to secure a player they clearly like without immediately disrupting his development or demanding that he adapt to English football overnight. The bigger question is whether Newcastle move before the competition intensifies.

Augsburg, Italian clubs and several other European sides have already shown interest, while Krzyzanowski’s performances this season are only increasing his profile. If Newcastle believe he has the potential to become a long-term Premier League left-back, January could be the moment to act rather than wait for his price and reputation to grow further.