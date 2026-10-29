Manchester United in transfer tussle to sign Oliver Mansson

Manchester United are part of a multi-club chase for 2009-born Scandinavian prodigy Oliver Mansson from IFK Goteborg.

According to Sport Witness, Oliver Mansson continues to attract considerable attention in the market, with Manchester United having joined the race for the Swedish teenager. The Red Devils are seemingly part of a multi-club chase for the 2009-born prodigy, with observers being sent on scouting missions to gauge his talent and suitability.

Oliver Mansson has risen considerably in stature at Swedish side IFK Goteborg, with the teenage midfielder now an established first-team star there. Having come through the ranks of the club’s academy, he has already played 18 times this term, with two assists to his name and 1,452 minutes overall.

His performances have also earned Mansson a place in the Sweden U18 side, where he has already made three appearances. Given his rise and improving performances, interest from clubs overseas will not come as a surprise, as Arsenal and Chelsea were recently interested in a future move.

Manchester United to enter Oliver Mansson race

Manchester United, alongside Leicester City, Watford, AS Roma, and SC Freiburg, have all sent scouts to watch Mansson in action for the Swedish side. The idea is to gauge his performances and suitability for those respective clubs ahead of any future approach to IFK Goteborg.

The Red Devils are a particularly intriguing prospect in this race, and given that they are reportedly competing with the likes of Leicester City and Watford as far as English clubs are concerned, they could have an upper hand. However, the other lower-league sides have tremendous reputations when it comes to developing young talents, which may give them hope in the Mansson race.

However, the stature of Manchester United may have its merits when it comes to chasing a player like the Scandinavian whizkid. The Red Devils have not yet decided on any potential move in the near future, although they could possess more attractiveness than the other suitors in the race for the teenager.

For now, the Red Devils are expected to keep monitoring his progress before deciding their next move in the pursuit. As for the player, he could be tempted to move away from IFK Goteborg, as the teenager might be destined for England in the near future.