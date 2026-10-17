Arsenal, Chelsea interested in Oliver Mansson as scouts impressed, Crystal Palace also keen

Arsenal and Chelsea are among the clubs monitoring Oliver Mansson in Sweden, with Crystal Palace also interested.

According to TEAMtalk, the Swedish teenager is attracting attention from several major English clubs. Arsenal and Chelsea have been impressed by his performances for IFK Goteborg, while Crystal Palace are also keeping a close eye on his progress.

Mansson has emerged as one of Sweden’s most promising young players after breaking into the IFK Goteborg first team under Joachim Bjorklund this season. His performances have already attracted interest from several clubs in England.

The defensive midfielder made his senior debut at just 16 earlier this summer and has continued to impress. Despite his age, Mansson has shown remarkable maturity and stood out with his technical quality.

At 6ft, Mansson has the frame to develop into a dominant midfielder, but it is his technical ability that has really caught the eye. The teenager plays with impressive vision and composure for his age, while his ability to control games from a deeper role has attracted attention from several of England’s biggest clubs.

Arsenal and Chelsea to chase Mansson?

Given Mansson’s rapid rise in Sweden, neither the player nor IFK Göteborg will be surprised that several top English clubs are monitoring him. The report names Arsenal and Chelsea as the teams most impressed by his performances, suggesting that both may have had scouts watching the 17-year-old Scandinavian prospect in action.

Interest from those major English clubs is understandable, as Premier League sides often value the opportunity to sign young players with long-term potential. Arsenal have recently increased their efforts to recruit promising players for their youth setup, while developing young talent has long been part of Chelsea’s transfer strategy.

There could be a battle behind the scenes if either club decides to make a formal approach, with Crystal Palace also reportedly interested. Palace may be able to offer Mansson a quicker route into first-team football than some of their Premier League rivals, as they have with summer arrival Honest Ahanor.

For now, IFK Goteborg believe they can provide Mansson with the platform to continue developing and gain valuable first-team experience. With the midfielder under contract until December 2028, the Swedish club are in a strong position, but an approach from one of the Premier League sides could tempt the 17-year-old Scandinavian prospect.