Inter Milan hold informal talks to sign Federico Chiesa, other Serie A club also keen

Inter Milan have held informal talks with Liverpool to sign Federico Chiesa, facing competition from an arch-rival in Serie A.

According to Fussball News, Inter Milan are interested in bringing Federico Chiesa back to Italy and have held informal talks with Liverpool over a January move. The Italian winger’s style would suit the Nerazzurri’s system, with a €15 million price tag being floated, while competition from one of their arch-rivals in Serie A is already in place.

Federico Chiesa has endured a torrid time since his cut-price move from Juventus to Liverpool in summer 2024, when he was their only incoming player. Despite featuring in a Premier League-winning campaign, the 29-year-old has barely cemented a starting role, and this season under a new manager, he has been starved of opportunity, with only a two-minute cameo in the league and no Carabao Cup appearances.

There is a clear indication that Liverpool and Andoni Iraola do not view Chiesa as part of their plans, sparking speculation over a winter-window transfer.

The winger was offered to a host of Serie A sides in the summer, according to reports, but remained on Merseyside. Reports also indicate a possible move to another Premier League team, though Serie A interest is now crystallising.

Inter Milan hold informal talks

Inter Milan, the Serie A champions, have reportedly held informal talks with Liverpool over a potential deal, with the Nerazzurri ready to lead the chase ahead of other Italian clubs. The Reds could demand as much as €15 million, a figure that represents a bargain acquisition for Inter at that price point.

Chiesa’s profile suits Inter’s system, as the Italian international capable of playing as a wing-back or wide attacker in a back-three setup, or as a striker in a front-two formation. That offers tactical flexibility on the pitch.

AC Milan are also in the hunt, with manager Ruben Amorim keen to find another attacking option ahead of January. Like Inter, the Rossoneri deploy a wing-back system that aligns with Chiesa’s playing style, making him an attractive prospect. For the player himself, a return to Serie A offers the prospect of regular game time after his Liverpool stint, a transfer that would reset his career in a league where he is already established.