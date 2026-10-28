River Plate keen on sealing Emiliano Martinez deal

Argentine giants River Plate are keen to bring Chelsea goalkeeping mainstay Emiliano Martinez back to his homeland.

River Plate are reportedly exploring a move for Chelsea goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez in 2027 as the Argentine giants look to strengthen their squad and mount a serious challenge for the Copa Libertadores. According to Fichajes, River Plate’s sporting management views the 34-year-old as a potential solution between the posts, with his international pedigree and experience in English football making him an attractive target.

However, a deal would depend on Chelsea’s plans for their goalkeeping department and the player’s willingness to return to Argentina. Martinez joined Chelsea from Aston Villa in August 2026 for a reported fee of around €8.7 million, signing a three-year contract.

The Blues brought in the 2022 FIFA World Cup winner hoping he could address their persistent goalkeeping concerns, but his start in London has been difficult. The Argentine has conceded 11 goals in six appearances, keeping just one clean sheet, before suffering a broken jaw against Everton that is expected to sideline him for a while.

His injury has also given young Belgian goalkeeper Mike Penders an opportunity to stake his claim for a more prominent role. Penders made his Premier League debut in October and is being assessed by Chelsea manager Xabi Alonso as the club considers its long-term goalkeeping plans. The Belgian is contracted to the Blues until 2032, and his development could influence the future distribution of playing time.

Will Chelsea move on from Emiliano Martinez?

If Chelsea decide to promote Penders to their first-choice goalkeeper for the 2027/28 campaign, Martinez could consider his options. However, no definitive decision has been made, and the Argentine goalkeeper’s future will depend on his performances after returning from injury as well as the club’s assessment of its available options.

River Plate would offer Martinez an opportunity to return to his homeland and play a leading role in a project built around competing for major continental honours. His experience could prove valuable, having won the 2022 World Cup with Argentina and lifted the Copa America trophy in 2021 and 2024.

He also established himself as a reliable performer at Aston Villa, recording 80 clean sheets in 256 appearances and playing an important role in the club’s Europa League triumph last season. Persuading Chelsea to sanction a departure could prove challenging.

Martinez has over two years remaining on his contract, meaning River Plate would need to negotiate a suitable fee and convince the Premier League club that a transfer makes sense. On top of that, the player’s willingness will also matter.