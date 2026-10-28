Michael Carrick holds crunch talks with Bruno Fernandes as exit links emerge

Manchester United boss Michael Carrick has held crunch talks with skipper Bruno Fernandes amid exit links.

Manchester United manager Michael Carrick has held clear-the-air talks with Bruno Fernandes following the captain’s public criticism of his coaching methods and staff, with tensions between the pair raising further questions over their futures at Old Trafford.

According to Football Insider, the discussions failed to resolve the growing rift, with Carrick reportedly furious that Fernandes chose to air his grievances publicly rather than address them privately. The midfielder was subsequently left on the bench for the entirety of United’s 3-0 defeat against Bournemouth.

The fallout comes after Manchester United suffered a 4-1 loss to Como in the UEFA Champions League, following which Fernandes questioned the tactics used by Carrick and his coaching staff. His comments added to the pressure on the manager, whose position is increasingly under scrutiny following a disappointing run of results.

Manchester United have won just two of their 12 games this season and are winless in their last eight, leaving Carrick facing mounting uncertainty over his future. His dismissal is considered “inevitable”, although no final decision has been made and he will most likely take charge against Chelsea as well.

Bruno Fernandes could be closing in on an exit

The breakdown in relations with Fernandes has only intensified the situation. The Portugal international has been one of Manchester United’s most influential players since joining them from Sporting at the start of 2020 for €55 million, and his public criticism of the coaching staff has raised concerns about the atmosphere inside the dressing room.

This deterioration is striking given their success together last season. Fernandes played a pivotal role in United’s third-place Premier League finish and their return to the Champions League, recording a remarkable 21 assists in the competition.

The 32-year-old has continued to contribute this season, featuring in 11 matches and registering five goal contributions. The breakdown raises questions about Fernandes’s long-term future at United.

The Portuguese international is approaching the end of his current contract, with United having previously held discussions over an extension. The club had been keen to retain their captain, but the report suggests that the Red Devils are now prepared to consider his departure next summer, either through a permanent transfer or on a free.

Manchester United hold a unilateral option to extend Fernandes’s deal by one year; exercising it would secure a transfer fee, while declining would free the 32-year-old to depart on a free transfer next summer.

Carrick’s immediate priority is restoring stability amid poor results and dressing-room tensions. Whether he can turn Manchester United’s season around remains uncertain, but the latest developments suggest that his relationship with Fernandes has become a critical challenge for the club to resolve.